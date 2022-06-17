Ram�n Palomar: Monica’s smile

Ramon Palomar CONTINUE Updated: 06/17/2022 10:49 a.m.

Save



It was always noise and fury, thunder and firecracker, fuss and outburst. Like so many others, he promised to regenerate, to change our lives, to persecute the corrupt, to clean up the wasteland, to show off an honest palm tree and close, gentle manners, because people deserved another treatment, another way of functioning that they and only they could, in their infinite kindness. , to offer. But his flag quickly became moth-eaten, eaten away by the lies and those gestures of cheap bullying. They took advantage of other people’s pain to manipulate and climb up to the easy chair of Power. They capitalized on the horror, Ellroy would say. Mónica Oltra’s smile has frozen and now she wears a dry, hostile face that mixes the stiff smile of that first Joker played by Jack Nicholson with the peripatetic smile of the last Joker played by Joaquin Phonenix.

Enjoy unlimited access to the best journalism Subscribe now for only €0.25 a week for three months subscribe If you are already subscribed, log in More information

Related Reviews abc premium Exclusive content for registered users in ABC Tips

Tips abc premium Exclusive content for registered users in ABC Fine and ban

Fine and ban abc premium Exclusive content for registered users in ABC omens