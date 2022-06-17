Price of the dollar today June 17, peso opens session down

Today Friday June 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5309 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.4264 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency opens the session showing a depreciation in its exchange rate of 4.4 cents, corresponding to 0.21% to position itself in an area close to 20.45 pesos per unit. The parity between the currencies hovers between a minimum position of 20.3005 and 20.5052.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4264 – Sell: $20.4264

HSBC : Buy: $20.22 – Sell: $20.96

Banamex : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.98

Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Scotiabank: Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $20.84

IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Monex: Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.62

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.88

Inbursa: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.09

Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Exchange: Purchase: $20.0111 – Sale: $21.0216

Purchase: $20.0111 – Sale: $21.0216 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.19

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,592.6 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.52 pesos, for $25.13 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

