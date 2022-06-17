Premieres Spain (06/17/2022) – To infinity and beyond

Review of the premieres that arrive in theaters

Today, Friday June 17.

‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’



Gender: action, comedy



Director: Tom Gormican



Guin: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten



Distribution: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, Lily Sheen, Paco Len



Plot: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage plays himself in this crazy action comedy in which he shares the bill with Paco León. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal), a huge fan of his work. But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nicolas Cage.

‘We are made to understand each other’



Gender: comedy, romance



Director: Pascal Elb



Guin: Pascal Elb



Distribution: Sandrine Kiberlain, Pascal Elb, Valrie Donzelli, Emmanuelle Devos, Franois Berland, Marthe Villalonga, Claudia Tagbo, Manon Lemoine, Anne Azoulay, Antoine Gouy



Plot: Antoine seems not to listen to anything or anyone: his students, his classmates, his friends, his work colleagues, his lovers… They all demand more attention from him and criticize his lack of concentration and empathy. Although there is a good reason for Antoine not to listen to anyone: he is still young but he has lost a lot of hearing. Ella’s new neighbor Claire, who has come to live temporarily with her sister and her daughter after the loss of her husband, dreams of peace and quiet. It’s not ideal to have noisy Antoine as a neighbor, with his loud music and endlessly ringing alarm clock. And yet Claire and Antoine are made for each other.

‘Lightyear’



Gender: animation, adventure, comedy



Director: Angus McLane



Guin: Jason Headley, Angus MacLane



Distribution: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Efren Ramirez



Plot: The film traces the origin of Buzz Lightyear, revealing how a young test pilot became the model of the Space Ranger we all know today.

‘The Kitchen Brigade’



Gender: Comedy



Director: Louis-Julien Petit



Guin: Liza Benguigui, Sophie Bensadoun, Louis-Julien Petit



Distribution: Audrey Lamy, Franois Cluzet, Chantal Neuwirth, Fatoumata Kaba, Olivier Faliez, Jean-Vdas Mata Nzadi



Plot: Ever since she was little, Cathy dreamed of owning her own restaurant. But at forty, nothing has gone as she expected and she is forced to take a job as a bartender at a home for young immigrants. The dream of her still seems to drift away…or does it?

‘We will not kill each other with guns’



Gender: comedy, drama



Director: Mary Ripoll



Guin: Victor Sanchez Rodriguez, Antonio Escmez



Distribution: Ingrid García-Jonsson, Elena Martn, Joe Manjn, Lorena Lpez, Carlos Troya



Plot: A town that is preparing to celebrate its main festival, the Virgen del Mar. Blanca strives to ensure that the first paella that she prepares in her life is perfect. She has managed to reunite her lifelong friends after years without seeing each other. Some tried to make their way in the city, others abroad and one stayed in the village. They are all in their thirties and feel that their youth is slipping away. Their existences transit between job insecurity, disenchantment and a continuous start over. The paella lasts until nightfall, between revelations of secrets, reproaches and misunderstandings. And, finally, the verbena arrives: The proof that the world keeps turning while…

‘surrender the males’



Gender: comedy, drama



Director: David Pantalen



Guin: Amos Milbor, David Pantalen



Distribution: Alejandro Benito, Lili Quintana, José Mentado, Julio César, Lucifer Rodríguez, Lionel Cepa, Aurelio Carnero Hernández, Emilia Cazorla, Carlos Luis Monzán



Plot: A journey on foot of more than 100 km over a barren desert with the seven most renowned goat stallions of Fuerteventura… and two brothers who hate each other. Alejandro and Julio are the brothers of the Cabrera family, the most respected ranching and cheese-producing family in the north of the island of Fuerteventura. Don Guillermo, the family patriarch, and his two children have not spoken for many years. After the schism, the care of the father and the business falls to Alicia, the only daughter. When the father dies, he imposes a last will in his will as a condition for his children to receive the inheritance. Alejandro and Julio feel like a punishment having to lead the group of males on foot and alone -the…

‘You have to come see her’



Gender: Comedy drama



Director: Jons Trueba



Guin: Jons Trueba



Distribution: Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz, Francesco Carril, Irene Escolar



Plot: Two pairs of friends meet again. They listen to music, talk, read, eat, walk, play ping-pong… It may not seem like much for a movie. That’s why YOU HAVE TO COME SEE IT.

‘night stone’



Gender: Drama



Director: Ivan Fund



Guin: Martin Felipe Castagnet, Ivn Fund, Santiago Loza



Distribution: Mara Bestelli, Alfredo Castro, Marcelo Subiotto, Maricel Alvarez, Jeremas Kuharo



Plot: Sina travels to the coast to accompany her friend Greta in the sale of her summer house. Less than a year ago Greta lost her only child in that sea and needs her help. As they pack everything and prepare to deliver the key, Bruno, Greta’s husband, says he has seen something that confirms the rumors of the locals about the appearance of a strange creature.

‘My Country, My Parents’



Gender: Drama



Director: Shen Teng, Wu Jing, Xu Zheng, Zhang Ziyi



Guin: Shen Teng, Wu Jing, Xu Zheng, Zhang Ziyi



Distribution: Wu Jing, Xu Zheng, Shen Teng, Lei Wu, Huang Xuan, Haolin Han, Hong Lie, Zhang Tianai, Yuan Jinhui, Song Jia, Li Ma



Plot: Portrait of four Chinese families in four different eras.

‘comuneros’



Gender: Documentary film



Director: Pablo Garcia Sanz



Guin: Carlos Belloso, Pablo Garcia Sanz, and Nerea Mugerza.



Distribution:



Plot: Documentary feature film that narrates the events that occurred in the Crown of Castile around the year 1521 known as The War of the Communities, and the influence that these events exerted throughout subsequent history.

‘Pico Reja, the truth that the earth hides’



Gender: Documentary film



Director: Remedios Malvrez, Arturo Andjar



Guin: Remedios Malvrez, Arturo Andjar



Distribution:



Plot: In the Seville cemetery, the Pico Reja mass grave remains closed in 2020, which is estimated to hold more than 2,000 civilian victims of Franco’s repression. In this film, the opening of the pit takes us through its own history (even discovering new undocumented facts) in a story rooted in the present that is also interwoven with the meeting between the singer Roco Márquez and the poet Antonio Manuel Rodríguez to create a cante about it. A deep analysis of the past that also serves to understand the present of a country still with many pending debts with the memory of those repressed and with history.