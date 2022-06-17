Premiere of ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington, murderous heart

“It’s the ultimate challenge, it’s the ultimate reward. It’s where I started and where I want to finish.” Denzel Washington played a very young Othello at the University, at Fordham. In the late seventies he made a ‘oriolan off-Broadway, and has been linked to Shakespeare in one way or another ever since. Now he is embracing the English author again on film with a stunning performance of Macbeth, absolutely surprising for the combination of fierceness, fragility and naturalness containing.

does it in The tragedy of MacbethJoel Coen’s first solo film, with Frances McDormand in the role of Lady Macbeth, and which has already earned a place on the list of the best adaptations of this tragedy on the big screen.

Shot in black and white, in sets of straight lines and shadows that recall German expressionist cinema as much as the blackest classics of the not to gowhere there is no castle, but it exists perfectly in the idea of ​​a castle, with a universal intention that premeditatedly distances itself from any attempt to update it (after all, this Shakespeare will always be in force9 and with a remarkable loyalty to the original text , this work is a very clean, brutal, autumnal Macbeth and, therefore, definitive.

“My Dark Desires”

Story of “murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning”, written by Joel Coen and the producer and actress Frances McDormand, the Shakespeare play in their hands and, without a doubt, in those of this extraordinary Denzel Washington, has a sharper look for the characters. Macbeth is not a fragile guy, malleable in the hands of a sibylline and cunning wife, he is a man who has kept his murderous voice silent. “Stars, hide your fire. Don’t let the light see my dark desires.”

“He is a man who begins to feel doomed. He had fought and won the war and was loved by all, so he thought his turn had come… It is often said that it is Lady Macbeth who drives him to assassinate the king, but he already had a murderer in his heart. He was prepared to do it. He had that darkness inside of him for a long time and as soon as his wife is ready to take action, they go for it, “explains the actor in the film’s production notes.

Lady Macbeth

“Directors often play Macbeth as weak and think he’s just a puppet for Lady Macbeth, but I don’t think that’s the case,” adds co-star Frances McDormand. “I think the two of them see each other as a equal in terms of power, and she doesn’t really handle it. Rather, she tries to give him what she thinks he wants most deeply, because she knows him so well.”

Actress Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. — AppleTV

And there is no intention in this to reinterpret the usual version that has been made of these eternal characters. Just as Joel Coen has fled realism and an unnecessary update in this adaptation, the story does not follow in the footsteps of some modern versions interested in turning Macbeth into a banner of toxic masculinity or reversing the stereotype of Lady Macbeth. Making a Shakespeate text something politically correct is, according to the actress at the New York Festival, “a banality. shakespeare is bigger than that“.

DESPERATE AND POLITICAL

yes it is this Macbeth the same brave and noble man who gradually transforms into a bloodthirsty tyrant, excited by the ambition of power, but driven here also by despair. The reality of the characters has to do with the 67 years of Joel Coen and Denzel Washington and the 64 of Frances McDormand. It is a marriage before his last chance. “I liked Joel’s interest in showing some more mature characters. The film deals with the despair of the Macbeths –says the actor-. They are in their last days, they think that their time has come, so they decide to go for it. And they pay dearly for it.”

Joel Coen and Frances McDormand, on the set. — AppleTV

It is also, a deeply political Macbeth, which explores that desire for power and its limits and the ease with which that desire can provoke cruel storms of blood, violence and death. In fact, Joel Coen has repeated several times that the character becomes a point of reference for many current politicians, “leaders who claim to be invincible.” Men who overfeed others’ laudatory words, self-interested predictions of the future, or ideas born of the mist in a Scottish moor and from the mouths of witches.

Very special mention, by the way, it deserves British actress Kathryn Hunter who plays the creepy and terrifying ‘the witch’, later unfolded in three, who prophesies that Macbeth will be Baron of Cawdor and then King of Scotland – “Hail, undefeated Macbeth! Hail! In your hand the sovereign scepter will shine one day” – and that Banquo will sire kings, though he is not destined to be.