Possible causes of yellow and odorless vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharge varies from one moment to another of the cycle and from one woman to another, but, in general terms, we can say that a vaginal discharge healthy is usually transparent or slightly translucent. If we find other shades, such as yellow, green, gray or pink, and this color is also associated with other symptoms such as odor or itching, we may be facing some type of infection that we must treat. Let’s see what the discharge of yellow discoloration may be indicating whether it has an unpleasant odor or not.

candidiasis

Although it is more common for candidiasis to cause a whitish discharge, it can also happen that this fungal infection makes the discharge more yellow, thick and even clotted. It does not usually present with an odor, but with itching, redness and burning, especially during sexual intercourse and when urinating. Although very annoying, it is easy to treat and disappears after a few days.

Gonorrhea

This sexually transmitted disease can cause a yellowish discharge, as well as pain and burning when urinating, abdominal pain, bleeding between cycles and frequent urination. Symptoms can also appear in other parts of the body, such as the eyes or throat. Being caused by a bacterium (Neisseria gonorrhoeae), gonorrhea is treated with antibiotics.





Chlamydia

The discharge caused by chlamydia, a sexually transmitted infection, is usually greenish yellow. It also causes itching, pelvic and sexual intercourse pain, and fever. These symptoms can be accompanied by a bad smell. It is also treated with antibiotics.

trichomoniasis

This STI is caused by a protozoan, Trichomonas vaginalis, and its most common symptoms, in addition to a yellow-green discharge with a strong odor, are usually discomfort when urinating, and redness in the genital area. If it occurs during pregnancy, it can cause abortions or premature births. It is treated with Metronidazole, an anti-infective drug.

urethritis

Urethritis is inflammation of the urethra, which can be caused by a number of causes, including trauma to the urethra or infection. The recurrent cystitis in women it is the most common cause of urethritis. In addition to the abundant and yellow flow, it causes burning when urinating, difficulty starting to urinate and itching.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs that usually starts in the vagina and progresses to the uterus. In addition to abundant yellowish discharge, it causes high fever, abdominal pain and, on some occasions, vaginal bleeding. It requires prolonged treatment with antibiotics.





Yellow discharge can also appear from bacterial vaginosis, an infection that occurs in the area due to the overgrowth of bacteria that are naturally found in the vagina, which upsets the natural balance. In this case, a strong fishy smell always appears.

maybe everything is normal

Yellow discharge, especially if it is clear and is not associated with other symptoms, can also be perfectly normal and not indicate any pathology. In fact, this type of discharge is common in many women, especially during ovulation, when in addition to being more yellowish it will be thicker. If your discharge is always like this, it is not a cause for concern, although it can be if it has changed color in your last periods. If in doubt, it is better to go to the gynecologist to stay calmer.

Most of the diseases that cause a yellow and abundant flow, with or without odor, are preventable, since many are transmitted sexually. Some precautions that we must take to avoid them are:

•Always use preservativeespecially if we have several sexual partners.

•Avoid the use of douchingbecause they remove the bacteria from the intimate region responsible for protecting this region from infections;

•Avoid the use of aggressive perfumes and soaps in the genital area, as they can alter the vaginal pH;

•Use underwear Cotton and breathable. And make sure it’s always dry.

•Do not use very tight clothes.

•Dry ourselves well when we shower or get out of the sea ​​or pool.