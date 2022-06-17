PlayStation Plus leaks new free content for Fortnite

Share

New customization items for Playstation fans.

Since its launch, Fortnite has enjoyed exclusive cosmetic content for PlayStation owners and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change overnight. In fact, the next pack of cosmetic elements for Fortnite that the PlayStation Plus users would soon receive for free.

This is a new pack of cosmetic items that would soon be coming to Fortnite for free for PS Plus users, according to a recent leak. for now does not specify specific date for its arrival, but it is to be assumed that it will be a matter of days or weeks. It also does not specify how long this pack would be available.

As Hypex anticipates through its Twitter account, it would be a pack of winter style cosmetic elements that would include a skin with an anorak, hat or ski goggles. It doesn’t seem like a pack that is too consistent with this time of year, but it also doesn’t have a specific date, it could be for later.

This specific type of packs with cosmetic elements are exclusive to PlayStation Plus users. It should be remembered that Sony has invested several times in Epic Games, recently one billion dollars for the construction of its metaverse.

This is not the only deal Epic Games has with console manufacturers about Fortnite, because thanks to xCloud, Xbox’s cloud gaming service, the company has managed to skip Apple’s beta to Fortnite in its app store and allows iOS users to play from the cloud via web browser. There is nothing that unites two companies more than the desire to annoy the competition.

