Photos of Sofía Vergara always cause a stir on social networks
The animal print swimsuit highlighted the curvaceous figure of the Barranquillera.
At 49, the famous Colombian actress Sofía Vergara continues to give what to talk about and not only because of her talent for acting and modeling, but for its matchless beauty, the one that positioned her as one of the most beautiful women in the country and in the world.
Thanks to his most recent participation in Griseldaa Netflix series, Modern Family, America’s Got Talent and other productions, the barranquillera has become known nationally and internationally, which is why its followers increase more every day and its around 25 million fans praise her almost daily.
In their social networks, Sofía, who is close to moving to the fifth floor, usually shares images of her work and her free timebut there is a series of snapshots that although they are not very common, always they are a hit, we talk about the photographs in which ‘La Toti’ shows her voluptuous figure.
On this occasion, for example, a Vergara’s publication in a bathing suit has her followers speechless, well the model was seen in a sensual animal print swimsuit Dolce & Gabbana that highlighted her figure.
According to the description of the photograph, the woman from Barranquilla was waiting for the weekend to sunbathe. How does it look, does it look good or not?
Currently the snapshot has more than 750 thousand reactions and hundreds of comments, because Internet users did not miss the opportunity to send compliments to Sofía Vergara and remind her how beautiful she is.
Font:
Digital Integrated System
PUBLISHED: May 25 – 2022
