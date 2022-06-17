People increasingly pay more attention to food – Health

Lately people are paying more attention to food, and it is not for less, since the way we eat plays a key role in preventing the development of some chronic diseasesin health status, energy levels and physical performance.

In this regard, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the United States points out that, first of all, the difference between the amount and the size of a portion must be clear.

To lose weight or maintain your weight, the number of calories you need each day will depend on your age, weight, metabolism, whether you’re a man or a woman, how physically active you get, and other factors.

For her part, Rozalyn Anderson, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, has studied the benefits of calorie restriction, which is associated with lower levels of inflammation in the body.

“Having a fasting period every day could offer some of these benefits. This fits in with the idea that fasting puts the body into a different state, one in which it is more ready to repair and monitor damage; as well as to remove misfolded proteins,” he notes.

Giving our body at least 12 hours a day without eating allows our digestive system to rest, according to Emily Manoogian, clinical researcher at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies (California, United States) and author of a scientific article published in 2019 entitled ‘ When to eat’.



Some experts argue that it is better to eat only one meal a day. One of them is David Levitsky, Professor of Human Ecology at Cornell University College.

Glucose Levels Matter

However, some specialists do not recommend eating just one meal a day, because this can increase the level of glucose in our blood when we are not eating, a phenomenon called fasting blood glucose.

High fasting blood glucose levels over an extended period of time is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Experts also point out that keeping blood glucose levels low requires eating regularly, that is, more than once a day.

For this reason, it is important to point out that although there are recent studies that indicate that fasting periods can be favorable for cell regeneration and the prevention of certain types of diseases, each individual has their own dietary requirements, so it is advisable to consult a doctor. treating in all cases so that he establishes the appropriate diet.

