Patient with scleroderma develops chronic retinal necrosis due to cytomegalovirus

Posterior pole retinography showing granular retinitis with hemorrhages (asterisk) and venous (arrowhead) and arterial (arrows) vascular occlusion. (C) FAG showing venous (arrowhead) and arterial (arrows) vascular alterations. Photo: Case Report. Spanish Society of Dermatology.

acute retinitis due to cytomegalovirus (CMV) occurs mainly in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), who have severe immunodeficiency.

However, it can rarely occur due to immunosuppressive treatment for organ transplants, cancerous diseases, or patients on systemic steroids.

In other cases, CMV retinitis may appear in immunocompetent patients with some type of immune dysfunction, such as advanced age, diabetes, or use of steroids or non-cytotoxic immunosuppressants.

Precisely much is said about the immunological role in patients with rheumatic diseases, such as occurred in a 52-year-old woman diagnosed with sclerodermamixed connective tissue disease, interstitial lung disease and severe malnutrition due to esophageal involvement, in treatment with prednisone, mycophenolate and hydroxychloroquine, who developed a chronic retinal necrosis by cytomegalovirus.

Acute retinal necrosis is characterized by anterior granulomatous uveitis with vitritis and the appearance of one or more foci of full-thickness, whitish-looking retinal necrosis associated with peripheral periarteritis that gradually progresses.

The authors of the case emphasize that it is important to recognize this rare form of CMV retinitis in HIV-negative patients, but with some type of partial immunodeficiency, in order to start treatment as soon as possible, avoiding the complications of this type of viral retinitis.

The scleroderma is an immune-mediated rheumatic disease of connective tissue that causes inflammation in the skin and other areas of the body. It causes hard and thick skin patches. The scleroderma it can affect a single area of ​​the body or many systems at once.

