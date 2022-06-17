Paolo Macchiarini: the star surgeon who became one of the most prestigious doctors in the world is sentenced in Sweden





A conviction weighs on former medical star Paolo Macchiarini, but he will not go to jail.

A Swedish court on Thursday imposed a suspended sentence on the disgraced Italian surgeon for causing bodily harm during an experimental stem cell transplant to the trachea.

The suspended sentence means he will be in parole for the next two years.

Macchiarini, once considered a pioneering transplant surgeon, was also acquitted of two counts of assault.

The trial followed the death of three patients who underwent surgery by the surgeon in Sweden.

Prosecutors had asked Macchiarini to serve five years in prison, but the district court ruled that the doctor it was not intended to cause harm to patients.

For his part, the surgeon consistently denied the charges.

The victims

Paolo Macchiarini worked at the prestigious Karolinska Institute, whose professors are the ones who decide each year who will receive the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The surgeon received international recognition in 2011 for performing the world’s first synthetic organ transplant.

His interventions with plastic tracheas with stem cells offered the possibility that patients would not have to wait for donors.

Five years later, however, his work threatened to bury the historic reputation of the center and its sister institution, the Karolinska University Hospital.

Illustration of a hearing in the trial against Paolo Macchiarini, last April, in Solna, Sweden. REUTERS



Andemariam Beyene, an Eritrean graduate student who received the first transplant in 2011, died two and a half years later after a series of infections. His synthetic trachea was found to have loosened.

Shortly after the operation, Beyene spoke to the BBC, saying: “I was very scared, very scared about the operation. But it was live or die.”

Two more patients also received transplants at Karolinska hospital and eventually died.

Christopher Lyles, from the USA, had a synthetic trachea transplant in 2011 and died within months.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Yesim Cetir, 20, underwent surgery in 2011 and died in 2017. Other patients treated abroad also died, including the Russian Julia Tuulik.

alarming practices

In 2016, a television documentary exposed alarming practices that Paolo Macchiarini carried out during his surgeries.

The revelations triggered the resignation of directors of the institute, including the rector, and the secretary of the Nobel Medicine committee, in addition to the dismissal of Macchiarini, in a case considered the biggest scandal in the country’s medical history and feared could damage the reputation of the Nobel Prize winners.

Andemariam Beyene met Macchiarini in Iceland a year after his operation, but he later died. UNIVERSITY OF ICELAND



The case eventually reached the district court in Solna, near Stockholm, where the doctor was charged with the criminal offenses of aggravated assault and bodily injury. But he was not accused of killing the patients.

Judge Bjoern Skaensberg said the court agreed with prosecutors that the surgery had not been consistent with “proven science and experience”.

However, he told public broadcaster SVT that he had concluded that “two of the interventions were justifiable, but not the third.”

He reported that the court had found that all three patients had suffered serious bodily injury.

But Macchiarini was acquitted of assault because no intent to harm had been proven.

The surgeon always denied wrongdoing, arguing that the transplants were intended to save the lives of patients.

However, the whistleblower doctor Matthias Corbascio told SVT that the verdict was a scandal and that there was never any chance that the operations would be successful.

***

