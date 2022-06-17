Paco León debuts in Hollywood with Nicolas Cage

With his hair dyed platinum blonde, shooting and chasing Nicolas Cage at full speed through Mallorca, Paco León debuts in Hollywood playing the villain in a self-parodic comedy about Cage himself.

“I’ve had a lot of fun and I’ve discovered that there is something innate mafia in meI think it’s from my mother”, said the Sevillian actor and director. “Normally when I get a casting proposal in English I say no, because I don’t speak English”. But both the casting director and his agent insisted and, since the character had “a controllable size”, he was encouraged to send a test video.

“It is very strong that Americans come from abroad to give me a bad roleI guess it’s the lack of prejudice, from the outside everything looks cleaner”, the actor has assured.

Nicolas Cage plays a fictional version of himself

Directors Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten put Nicolas Cage to do a fictional version of himselfan actor up to his eyeballs in debt who, in exchange for a million dollars, agrees to travel to Mallorca to attend a birthday party for an eccentric multimillionaire named Javi (Pascal), a big fan of his work.

The situation takes an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by the CIA to investigate the kidnapping of “the daughter of the president of Catalonia” in which both Javi and his cousin Lucas (León) seem to be involved.

“The film has three layerson the one hand there is the autobiographical and metaphysical theme, with a Nicolas Cage that splits in two, then the adventure comedy of colleagues who take drugs and, finally, the Nicolas Cage action movie of a lifetime, with shots and a bad guy that has to be killed”, León summarized.

Paco León, delighted to work with Nicolas Cage

For the actor, working together with the protagonist of what he claims is one of his favorite movies“Wild Heart” (1993), by David Lynch, has been a pleasure, although he considers himself “a little mythomaniac”.

“That saved me, because after all he is a Hollywood star, who it’s movie historya family linked to the aristocracy of world cinematography, but I saw him as a partner and that’s it”.

León defines Cage as “super-professional” although outside of filming he did not have much opportunity to spend time with him: “He is an eccentric guyspecial but very hard-working, obsessive, he has everything measured, he knows the entire film before making it, very methodical and professional”.