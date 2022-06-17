Olyverse, the first metaverse for NFT movie production

In Olyverse, it will be the holders of NFTs who dictate the development of non-expendable audiovisual projects.

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs, those digital assets that have captured the attention of the world’s biggest artists and brands, are finding a special place in the film industry.

Companies and producers like Pixel Vaults, Arad Productions and Ridley Scott are working to bring NFTs to the world of cinema. Big stars of the film industry, such as Reese Witherspoon and Mila Kunis, are also getting familiar with NFTs, in order to bring them to the big screen.

Now, the Spanish actor from “The Money Heist”Álvaro Morte, has presented Olyverse, the first film production metaverse that will explore the applications and use cases of NFTs in the film industry.

Olyverse’s goal is develop films based on NFTwhere the owners of these digital assets can participate in the creation of scripts and stories and decide on their development and outcome.

It may interest you: Javier Arrés, digital artist: “NFTs have brought art to mid-range collectors”

Olyverse was launched by the entertainment company Olyseum in the city of Madrid, Spain, this week, as a means to empower owners of NFTs, giving these assets a new use case focused on the artistic expression and the cultural interest.

“Non-Fungible Story”, collaborative artistic expression based on blockchain

Olyverse has released its first production based on blockchain and NFTs, titled “The art leader”. This is the first Non-Fungible Story (NFS) ever created.

The NFS represent a new blockchain-based movie formatcompletely innovative, in which famous stars and their fans can collaborate on a common narrative through the blockchain.

Because NFS allows users to create and consume content, while also being able to participate in the development of stories, open the doors to unprecedented participation in the film and art industry.

The Metaverse Olyverse seeks to revolutionize the world of entertainment, integrating fans of art and culture into its collaborative metaverse platform through NFTs. In addition, it offers holders of non-fungible tokens the possibility of being part of a members’ club where they can share their enthusiasm for art and cinema with others, both fans and great stars of the big screen.

NFTs and Web3 in the film and television industry

NFTs are becoming an area of ​​growth and innovation for the film and television industry.

The potential that brands and companies see in these digital assets to revolutionize their businesses has driven the injection of millions of dollars in investment. An example of this has been the media and entertainment giant Warner Bros and the sports entertainment network ESPN, from The Walt Disney, which have joined the NFT club to explore their potential and benefits.

From granting exclusive rights to watch a movie or the episodes of a series to royalties and governance rights to decide in consensus how a story unfolds, companies in the entertainment industry are implementing the different use cases and opportunities that NFTs they have to offer.

During the Olyverse presentation, neuroscience engineer Carlos Grenoir, who participated in the creation of this metaverse, pointed out that NFTs and Web3 are decentralizing contributions and opening the doors to a more collaborative ecosystem, where new avenues for collective creation.

“Today we go one step further and venture into the world of art and cinema with Olyverse, a co-creation ecosystem”Grenoir said.

In addition to Olyverse, Olyseum has plans to create a social interaction platform, where fans can interact directly with actors and movie stars, as well as integrate Play to Earn (P2E) game mechanics to provide its community with the greatest utility and possible value.

Continue reading: Ridley Scott will finance his new movie with NFTs

IMPORTANT: The content of this article is for informational purposes only and, in no case, what is written here should be taken as advice or investment recommendations. Bit2Me News reminds you that before making any investment you should educate yourself and know where you invest your money, as well as the pros and cons of the system. We disassociate ourselves from the actions and consequences that ignorance may entail. If you decide to invest in this or another class of assets, you are solely responsible for the consequences that your decisions and actions may have.