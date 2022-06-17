Obi-Wan Kenobi includes a sad reference to Padmé Amidala

Old Ben faces “The Chosen One” in Deborah Chow’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Disney+’s latest Star Wars series attempts to fill in the gaps between George Lucas’ trilogies and, as well as introducing us to some newcomers like Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram and Indira Varma, we enjoy the returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to flesh out the fight between Anakin Skywalker and the titular Jedi.

Although there is only one episode of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ left, the penultimate chapter on June 15 finally gave us those long awaited flashbacks to the prequels that everyone has been waiting for. Although the George Lucas prequels were divisive in their day, they have become cult classics, with a special mention for ‘Attack of the Clones’. When ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ revisited 2002’s Black Sheep, viewers were probably too busy focusing on Christensen’s return without his Vader armor to notice a tragic past life memory of him.

Kenobi’s fifth episode was not a dramatic rematch on Mustafar, but rather the pair clashed on Coruscant. Known as the capital of the galaxyCoruscant was one of the epicenters of the prequels but was mysteriously absent from the Disney trilogies. We know that the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan takes place around the same time as ‘Attack of the Clones’ because the future Lord Vader is sporting his trademark braided ponytail, as well as sporting both hands, before Count Dooku I cut him one at the climax of ‘Episode II’.

As the fifth chapter begins, we see a stoic Anakin looking up at a tall skyscraper on Coruscant.

On Twitter, savvy fans have seen that he is looking wistfully at the apartment where Padmé Amidala is staying. As queen of Naboo, she has a suitably regal apartment, and if you remember, Anakin saved Padmé when an assassin droid made an attempt on her life in that same apartment.

Ironically, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s flashback mirrors a nearly identical scene in ‘Revenge of the Sith’, when a much darker Anakin looks into Padmé’s apartment. It has a new meaning here, as the young Anakin is in the early stages of his relationship with Padmé.

Although Kenobi’s Anakin is still not a full-fledged puppet of Palpatine, Obi-Wan scolds his apprentice that he is blinded by his “need for victory” rather than opting for the usual Jedi methods. Of course, this is nothing more than a hint of how he will butcher children in ‘Episode III’. The brief cutscene features another grim foreshadowing as Anakin appears to have the upper hand on his master and gleefully disarms him while smiling, “That’s it, your weapon is gone, it’s over.”.

It’s a clever nod to his upcoming ‘Revenge of the Sith’ battle, in which Obi-Wan utters the now-iconic: “It’s over, Anakin, the height gives me an advantage“Instead of admitting defeat and giving in to Obi-Wan, Anakin’s ego takes over… and we all know how that ends.

It has been 17 years since Obi-Wan took the initiative and left his apprentice dead, leaving him a charred lump of meat on the surface of Mustafar. While much of the Disney+ series has revolved around Obi-Wan’s relationship with a young Princess Leia (brilliantly played by Vivien Lyra Blair), let’s not pretend not to see the master and Padawan cross lightsabers again.

The 1977 movie A New Hope alluded to the story between Anakin and Obi-Wan but we didn’t get to explore it much before the former sliced ​​Alec Guinness’ Jedi sage in two. Even the prequels focused heavily on Anakin’s relationship with Padmé rather than Obi-Wan’s tutelage. This has made room for series like Kenobi and it’s moments like this that help redeem Christensen’s controversial portrayal of Anakin, showing what the prequels could have done with the character.

It remains to be seen what happens at the end of ‘Kenobi’, with the calls for a duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan under the twin suns of Tatooine, because that seems to be where everyone is headed.

Given the fan response to the Coruscant scene, it’s clear that flashbacks are popular. We imagine that Natalie Portman is too busy with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to make a cameo but if Chow wants us to get excited, a flashback of Anakin and Padmé that doesn’t involve him feeding her a pear will be a hit. In any case, Obi-Wan Kenobi has just given “new hope” to the prequels.

