No, actor Jason Momoa has not testified against Amber Heard in his trial with Johnny Depp Maldita.es

As a result of the celebration of the media trial of the actress Amber Heard against her ex-partner, also actor Johnny Depp in which both are mutually sued, various misinformation is being spread. One of them is a video, for which you have asked us through our WhatsApp chatbot (+34 644 229 319)in which actor Jason Momoa is allegedly seen testifying in Amber Heard’s trial.

“Jason Momoa takes the stand and testifies in favor of Johnny Depp”, can be read in one of the published recordings in Youtube. It’s a hoax. Is about a montage and the Hawaiian interpreter has not testified in any of the different sessions that the trial has had. There are also no public statements by Momoa positioning himself against or in favor of any of those involved.

Captures of the viral assembly that circulates about the alleged testimony of Jason Momoa.

Momoa has not intervened in any of the sessions that the trial has had nor has he made public statements about it

In the recording to which we refer, which circulates both in Spanish and English on platforms such as Youtube either TikTokallegedly actor Jason Momoa appears testifying telematically through a screen. In that supposed intervention, Momoa, who was a co-star with Heard in the film Aquaman (2018), he is asked about his relationship with the actress during filming and tells an alleged anecdote with her on set.

Nevertheless, it is a montage in which they have cut and edited several scenes of the trial and Momoa has not testified in any of the different sessions in which the trial has taken place. Through the InVid verification tool, we have found that the intervention of the Hawaiian actor, in reality, corresponds to a interview in the The Ellen Show in april 2020.

For its part, the scenes that appear in the video in which Depp is laughing belong to one of the sessions held in April and in which Momoa did not intervene as a witnessas you can see in the direct broadcast from the trial itself. There is also no trace of public statements in which the Hawaiian actor has positioned himself against or in favor of any of those involved in the lawsuit.

This video has been shared in other Spanish-speaking countries and verifiers such as Bolivia Verifiesmembers of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) What cursed.eshave denied that it is a real recording.

The background of the Depp-Heard trial

The trial in the court of Fairfax, in the state of Virginia (USA), was seen for sentencing this past May 27. However, his background dates back to 2018. That year, Johnny Depp sued the British tabloid The Sun for defamation due to a 2016 cover in which the medium echoed the alleged abuses committed towards Heard.

Also at the end of 2018, his already ex-wife published a opinion column in the newspaper Washington Post in which he claimed to have been a victim of gender violence several times in his life, although he did not mention the actor. It was as a result of this that in 2019 Depp sued Heard for defamation, asking $50 million in damages. Heard, in turn, demands from him a sum of 100 million for the same reason.

In summary, it’s a hoax that actor Jason Momoa has testified against Amber Heard in his lawsuit with Johnny Depp: the recording it is a digitally edited montage and Momoa has not participated as a witness in the trial nor has he spoken publicly for or against any of those involved in it.

In cursed.es We have already denied other misinformation related to this media trial, such as the hoax that claimed that actress Amber Heard he had plagiarized phrases from the movie The talent of Mr. Ripley or misinformation accused Heard without evidence of snorting cocaine in court.