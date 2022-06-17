Natalie Portman surprises in the new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Tunder’

The American actress will play Jane Foster in the new sequel to the Marvel saga

The appearance of Jane Foster (performed by Natalie Portman) wielding the Mjlnir (steel hammer that Thor always carries), the physical transformation of Chris Hemsworth after a lull in Thor’s career to save worlds and, especially, the presence of Christian Bale in the role of Gorr, a villain who wants to destroy all the gods of the universe, are some of the novelties that the Marvel franchise has presented in the new trailer forThor: Love and Thunder.

The film is based on the comics of Jason Aaron. The author created a female version of Thor where Jane Foster takes the Mjlnir and surprises the intergalactic Viking, who boasts of obtaining the title of the “only God of thunder”.

The trailer casts doubt on the relationship between Jane and Thor. The last participation of Natalie Portman in the saga of Marvel it was in Thor: The Dark World (2013). The return of the protagonist the black swan excites the fans of the character, which has made the actress a trend in social networks after the delivery of the new trailer.

The advance in the sequel Thor: Ragnarök also shows the image of Russell Crowe as the character of Zeus. The Australian actor will be another ingredient that tries to support Thor in one of his many galactic fights.

Next July 8, the new film of the successful saga of Marvel. The reactions on social networks have not been long in coming. Thor fans have been amazed by the image provided by the trailer of Christian bale: the winner of the Oscar for his participation in The Fighter He exhibits gold-toned eye color, an imposing appearance, a slow voice, and gray skin that reflects his status as the new intergalactic villain.

It should be noted that the saga of Thor has delivered antagonists with characters that are difficult to beat. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is one of the villains most highly regarded by fans.