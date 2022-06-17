Natalie Portman is one of the smartest people in the world

Natalie Portman’s resume is impressive. So when a Quora user posed the following question “How smart is Natalie Portman?”we were curious to hear the answer, especially since he has an impressive academic biography.

Natalie graduated from Harvard

Natalie Portman

Portman is a prominent personality in the scientific community. in fact she decided to prioritize his education, on top of acting, but at the same time without neglecting his career. She was admitted to Harvard in 1999, when she was already very famous for Leon: The Professional Y star wars . She graduated with a degree in Psychology she published two scientific papers when she was in high school titled: Simple method to demonstrate the enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar; Y Frontal lobe activation during object permanence: data from an infrared spectroscopy.

He was a research assistant at Harvard.

Natalie Portman at Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park.

Natalie Portman entered Harvard as Natalie Herschlag, her birth name, on condition of anonymity, but her teachers noted that she was an exceptional student. Someone on Quora posted all the accolades for the actress from black swan But if you don’t believe the fans, Portman’s previous professors at Harvard tell the tale.

“It was very clear when I was a student that I was a person very determined and able to focus on effort for a sustained period,” Stephen M. Kosslyn, a former Harvard psychology professor and dean of social sciences who worked with Portman when she was a research assistant in his lab, told The Harvard Crimson after winning an Oscar in 2011. “Now he’s showing the results of that determination and focus.”

Harvard Law School professor Alan M. Dershowitz also considered Portman an exceptional student. “She was in my seminar called Neuropsychology and the Law, and I didn’t know who she was because her name was Natalie Hershlaghe said, referring to Portman’s birth name. “It was a few weeks into the semester that I found out she was an actress, but she was an excellent student.”

Portman got an A+ from Dershowitz for her paper on new lie detection methods and then hired her as a research assistant for a book she was writing.