“My last chance to be his girlfriend”

Natalie Burdick, a talented TikTok songwriter, has gone viral after posting a hilarious video of her she asks Leonardo DiCaprio to go out with her before her 26th birthday.

“I’m in my last year of Leo”says the lyrics, referring to the actor’s obvious tendency to only dating women in their 20s and 25s. To tiktoker he has only 214 days left before he comes of age for DiCaprio and he wryly pleads that they have a “brief relationship” so far.

“I’ll help you choose another teenager who is 19 and about to turn 20,” he sings while dancing in front of a screenshot with statements by the interpreter himself that assures his inclination towards young girls. “I know you break up with them when they’re old enough to have a Ph.D.”he notes with a catchy tune.

“Since we’re talking about Jake, it’s also a good time to mention Leo,” he wrote next to the video he already has. more than 2 million views. Natalie refers to the also actor Jake Gyllenhaal which was recently pointed out by Taylor Swift for going out with her when she was only 19 and he was 30.

“You will get older, but your girlfriends will remain the same age”, sang the pop superstar. A problem similar to the one represented by DiCaprio, as can be seen on TikTok itself with a graph of the ages of all of his partners.

In the movie Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio is shown married to a woman in her mid-40s. This confirms that the film is sci-fi because DiCaprio can’t be with a woman if she’s over 25. pic.twitter.com/gmdJMWZjeY — Don Ferguson (@DFergPR) December 30, 2021

A behavior that is increasingly mentioned and criticized in social networks. In fact, DiCaprio was recently the protagonist of another meme that pointed out that his last film for Netflix, don’t look upit was unrealistic because his character was married to a woman in her 40s.