movies and series to remember the scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in “All the President’s Men”, 1976 film.

(CNN) — Watergate is having another made-for-television moment, in concert with the 50th anniversary of the scandal that ultimately led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon. Combine that with a new round of televised hearings on a case of alleged White House corruption (by President Donald Trump), and everything old really does seem new again.

However, viewing some of the new and recent productions devoted to that story, and revisiting earlier ones, offers some insight into those years and a reminder that the Nixon scandals went far beyond sending a few unlucky thieves to the seat of government. Democratic National Committee.

For those who may see Watergate as ancient history, these projects, featuring those who participated in and covered the story in the past, also underscore that this earlier constitutional threat was much closer than it appears in the rearview mirror.

As for refresher courses, here are a few options, including some that qualify as adjacent to Watergate in terms of helping understand or remember what happened.

These are some television or film productions about Watergate

“Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” (CBS, June 17)

Although Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are among those interviewed, there is a bit more bias in this documentary towards CBS’s role as one of the few television news outlets to cover the scandal, including recollections. by Lesley Stahl on the story, footage of Walter Cronkite weighing in on the scandal, and regal reporter Daniel Schorr discovering on air that he had earned a place on Nixon’s enemies list as he read the names.

Incorporating interviews old and new, the project also captures the huge “success” that was the televised Watergate hearings, back in the days when there were three networks and not many alternatives to follow.

“Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal”

A four-part docuseries currently airing on CNN, the project features interviews with John Dean, among others.

“Watergate” (History, June 17)

The History Channel will repeat his six-part docuseries, which originally premiered in 2018.

“Gaslit” (Starz)

This eight-part dramatization of Watergate has only just finished, but is worth a watch for those who haven’t, with Julia Roberts as whistleblower Martha Mitchell; an unrecognizable Sean Penn as her husband; Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, and Dan Stevens as John Dean. Though it’s overblown in part to the point of satire, this series is an eye-opening look at the scandal and its key players, including a wildly overblown Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy.

“All the President’s Men” (HBO Max)

A remake of director Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 film version of Woodward and Bernstein’s book stands out for unintended reasons in certain locations, such as a Washington Post editors’ meeting consisting entirely of guys in white shirts , debating whether to support young reporters.

At its core, though, the film holds its own and then some, from its exploration of classic reporting to frightened sources who can’t keep quiet about the corruption they witnessed. Add to that the sensational performances and Oscar-winning screenplay by William Goldman, with signature lines like Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook) telling Woodward (Robert Redford) to “follow the money” and “the truth is, these aren’t guys very smart, and things got out of hand.

“The Post”

Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film offers a deeper dive into another angle of the story, specifically the relationship between Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and editor Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), and the courage this one exhibited. the latter—having been pushed into that role—by resisting pressure from the White House by publishing the Pentagon Papers in 1971. That tenacity would later prove vital to The Post’s role in exposing Watergate.

“Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House”

This regular 2017 movie stars a better-than-movie Liam Neeson as Felt, the FBI official who was eventually revealed to be the source of Woodward’s Deep Throat in 2005.

“Frost/Nixon”

Michael Sheen and Frank Langella reprized their stage roles as David Frost and Nixon in the making of their famous 1977 television interviews, an entertaining film, defined by its standout performances, which is as much about the pressure on the interviewer as it is about his verbal parry as your theme.