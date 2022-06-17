Movie premieres: ‘Lightyear’ and the rest of the movies on the billboard this weekend | Film and Television

It could be said that the billboard for the weekend of June 17 goes to infinity… And beyond! The premieres that will come in this heat wave can become very attractive for viewers, especially if you take into account that inside the movie theaters there is air conditioning.

Captaining these titles is the Star Command astronaut: Buzz Lightyear himself. The new Pixar film focused on the character of toy story shows the tape that Andy saw in 1995 and was so captivated that he ended up being an absolute fan of the character -much to the chagrin of his other favorite toy, Woody-. Also, It is the first film from these studios to be released exclusively in theaters since the start of the pandemic.

Outside these galaxies, the other titles range from a French romantic comedy to other very risky proposals. This is the full list:

Lightyear

The movie that conquered the children of the universe toy story now comes to the real world telling the story of the character of Buzz Lightyear, a fearless astronaut who will do anything to return to his planet after a fatal mistake. Obviously, he will make enemies throughout his space adventure with the occasional unexpected twist.

We will not kill each other with guns

Blanca only cares that the paella she prepares for the town festival is perfect. This is no coincidence: all her friends will meet again after many years without seeing each other. They are at that point in life where their youth ends and obligations begin, although luckily for them, a festival will arrive that will make them reflect on everything.

We are made to understand each other

Antoine has a problem that does not allow him to hear anyone around him, although it is not a matter of ego, but of deafness. A new neighbor will not understand the reason for his stridency with sounds, although little by little she will discover that they are more made for each other than it seems.

the kitchen brigade

Cathy’s dream has been to set up a restaurant, although life has taken her down other paths. She is now a bartender at a foster home for young immigrants, something that will bring him closer to her dream in a way that is as comforting as it is surprising.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

A film about Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage, an actor who accepts an offer to go to a millionaire’s birthday party and suddenly finds himself involved in a CIA operation. There he will have to take on what may be the greatest interpretive challenge of his life: playing himself.