Ministry of Health confirms 9,406 cases of Covid-19 and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday 9,406 new cases of Covid-19 and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health reported that in the country there are 5 million 852,596 accumulated cases and the number of deaths amounts to 325.40.

In its daily technical report, the health agency confirmed that as of this Thursday, June 16, the number of active cases in Mexico is 52,796 cases with an incidence rate of 40.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is estimated that 5,102,915 cases of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been recovered.

The entities with the highest number of accumulated confirmed cases —which together represent 64% of all accumulated cases— are:

Mexico City Mexico state New Lion Guanajuato Jalisco Tabasco San Luis Potosi Veracruz Puebla sound

The Ministry of Health reported that during epidemiological week number 23, which runs from June 5 to 11, an average of 5,123 cases of Covid-19 were registered per day.

The availability of general beds is at 96% while the availability for beds with mechanical ventilators is at 91%, according to the report released this Thursday afternoon.

Vaccination registry for minors began this Thursday

This Thursday, June 16, the registry for the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age began, according to what was reported by health authorities.

During the seventh stage of vaccination, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be applied, for which 8 million doses will be purchased.

The Ministry of Health specified that registration is free and it is only required to have the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) on hand and it is available on the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

From December 24, 2020 to date, 209 million 30,212 vaccines have been provided to 88 million 302,201 people.

While the booster vaccine has been administered to 53 million 110,007 people over 18 years of age, which represents an advance of 66 percent.