Miley Cyrus responds with a funny shirt to the imitation of Selena Gomez | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The “Ice Cream” singer performed on Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez presented Saturday Night Live on May 14 and did a brief imitation of Miley Cyrus, the same to which the singer already reacted with a fun shirt.

The actress and singer who starred in “Wizards of Waverly Place”, during her monologue, revealed that she contacted her “old friend” who has already presented SNL, to give her some advice.

“She said, ‘just be yourself and have fun,'” Selena Gomez said as she performed a near-perfect impression of Muley Cyrus.

“I was like, ‘Miley, is this just an excuse for me to do an impression on the show?'” Selena added, then concluded with a blunt, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus.”

Of course, this comical moment generated a lot of expectation among those who want to see how the former Hannah Montana star would react to the imitation.

Now Miley Cyrus responded to all her fans with a photograph with an incredible shirt in which she wrote: “Hell, I am Miley Cyrus”. In addition, she in the publication she tagged Selena Gomez, showing that she loved the moment of imitation of her.