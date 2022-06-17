Mila Kunis and Gwyneth Paltrow bring the war of the sexes to the universe of cryptocurrencies

Elena of the Rivers

Mila Kunis Y Gwyneth Paltrowtwo actresses on the Hollywood A-list, summoned 5,000 female fans last January for a Zoom session. What did you talk about? Of beauty tricks? Not female empowerment? No way. Sex? Mistake. Incredible as it may seem, this conclave with the stars had the investment as a topic of conversation. More specifically, the NFTs, those non-fungible tokens that have become fashionable as a result of the cryptocurrencies. We are talking about super volatile financial products with little roots and control in classic financial institutions. High-flying speculators love them, though, and Paltrow and Kunis aren’t about to leave this up-and-coming planet in all-male hands. “We’re seeing all these guys make a ton of money. We can not be lessPaltrow harangued them.

“Women are conditioned to avoid risk, but I want to take risks and see what happens,” argued Mila Kunis. For two hours, the actresses used the language of sororitythe empowerment and the feminism to stimulate the desire for financial adventure in the jungle of NFTs. The idea of ​​the event was B.F.F. (acronym for ‘best friends’, ‘best friends’), an online community founded by Brit Morinknown in Silicon Valley as the founder of ‘start-ups’ and sentimental partner of the well-known investor Dave Morin, to market NFT collections. In fact, at the end of the event, Brit Morin offered participants a free NFT that has been resold for $3,000 and gives access to a VIP purchase of the NFT collection that Morin will launch shortly.

Experts in the crypto zone recommend caution to these types of initiatives. In fact, some criticisms that have been made of the entente between Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and BFF are extremely instructive, starting with the use of NFTs as bait for investment: they say that it is the financial product that women understand more easily. In fact, the event did not explain anything about the volatility of the NFT market, but did recount how a collection of these non-fungible tokens sold at Christie’s reached €69 million. “This is the kind of wealth that awaits those who participate in this market,” Paltrow and Kunis said.

As experts in digital assets know, we are not only facing an absolutely unpredictable: many argue that its potential for great cost effectiveness has already reached the ceiling. In fact, NFT buyers are becoming fewer and fewer and commercial projects for this asset require the backing of all kinds of influencers to lure increasingly unsuspecting buyers to auctions. Critics of BFF and other similar initiatives complain, and rightly so, of their presumed interest in shutting down the financial gap between men and women. “Wouldn’t it be better to lead projects of education and leave the investment for when they are experts?” Mason Nystromanalyst at the consulting firm Messari.

Nystrom brings to the table another key aspect of this marketing of NFTs to women with little or no financial education. In reality, the great returns in the field of financial investment do not come from the small investment in NFT, cryptocurrencies or even investment funds. Instead, they are obtained by moving in the groups of powerful friends, the so-called alpha bros that privileged information is exchanged about which ventures can prosper and which have signs of sinking. So much so that Gwyneth Paltrow founded his own secret group of ‘alpha women’ on the appSignal way back in 2020, when the crypto bubble started to grow. it was called Crypto Collaborative and admitted 25 members interested in group investing. there they were too Reese witherspoon either Eva Longoria. Clearly, what is sold and bought in groups like this never reaches massive communities like BFF’s.