Mikel Lizarralde, the medium cousin of Brbara Goenaga who speaks with spirits and does sessions with politicians

He grew up as a weird child who played with ‘invisible friends’ who told him things. He wanted to be an actor, like his cousin Brbara Goenaga, until she accepted his ‘gift’. Today the query is full until 2024.

At first sight Mikel Lizarralde could pass for a computer scientist, a plumber or a journalist, a regular guy, one of those in jeans, sneakers and a t-shirt who takes his zuritos with the gang. But his life is anything but normal. Occasionally-every day, rather-he sees deadlike the kid from The sixth Sensealthough he identifies more with Matt Damon in beyond life. He is a medium, like the character in the Clint Eastwood movie that he has seen five or six times. “I saw Matt Damon and I saw me,” she says.

The dead appear to him, he says, since he was a child, when he lived surrounded by “invisible friends” in Urretxu, the Gipuzkoan town where he was born and grew up as a “weird” kid. Today, at 44, he is a benchmark for who believe in spirits and seersthe most internationally recognized Spanish mediumwith a client portfolio that includes celebrities and the occasional politician. One of them, “very important,” he clarifies, asked him for an appointment at night so that no one would see him enter the San Sebastian center’s office where he arrived with his bodyguard for a session.

It is such a success that it has had to close the agenda because it is complete until September 2024. “Before, I received everyone who came to me, but now I can’t do more than six or seven half-hour sessions. You give up part of your energy and you end up very tired, and that’s when you are with the spirit it gives you the rush“, he clarifies.

In addition to consulting, he teaches training courses in extrasensory perception and writes. His second book Diary of a Medium (Vergara publisher, Penguin Random House), tells his story, that of “an apprentice medium who followed the signs to live his dream,” reads the cover. Because, he assures, a medium is born but also made. “We all have the ability to contact spirits, who are constantly interacting with us. they guide usWhat happens is that we don’t know how to listen to them because our heads are full of noise. It’s like singing, we all sing, but there are those who have a special talent or who are trained in the conservatory. This is the same, “he sums up.

His conservatory was found in Montreal (Canada), where he lives Marilyn Rossnerconsidered the best medium in the world and in whom Steven Spielberg was inspired for the seer of poltergeist. There he spent two and a half years learning techniques to develop mediumship. There I also learned to give a slam the door on the spirits when you don’t want to see them. “You learn to ignore them,” he summarizes as someone who tells you that he has turned a blind eye to the neighbor in the supermarket.

Before Canada, Lizarralde was self-taught. I grew up in a very normal family, with a father a draftsman and a mother an English teacher. He was the youngest of four brothers. Around 7 is when he started doing “weird things”, like talk to marisola blonde girl who accompanied him on the way to the ikastola and that he discovered that it was actually a distant cousin named Maringeles who had been killed by a train. At 11 he predicted the death of his uncle Manolo. “My parents had a very bad time. The neighbors told them to see me talking to myself and They sent me to pray to the Virgin”.

In high school he began to lay out the cards, his father’s deck of mus, which he used as a tool to tell what he saw. At that time spirits continued to appear to him but mediumship frightened him because many of his predictions came true. he actually I didn’t want to talk about the dead but about movies, because he wanted to be an actor like his cousinsAizpea and Barbara Goenaga, wife of Borja Smper. He ended up in journalism, though he dropped out of third because it bored him, until he accepted his Don And I decided to dedicate myself to the real thing.

“Now when they ask me what I do for a living I don’t hide it, I say I’m a medium.” He’s been called a fake a lot of times, we commented. “Yes, sure, 90% of people tell me they don’t believe in that. It is true that there are fakers and picaresquebut as there is in other fields and professions, that’s why we have to be super rigorous, give evidence of the spirits that appear, if it’s a man, if it’s a woman, what physical features it has…” Speaking of picaresque, we asked him why Anne Germain, the medium who became famous on the show beyond life and that she was accused of fraud. defends her: “He has a true gift, but being on TV is not the same as being in a consultation”.

He doesn’t want to talk about flashy cases, although we ask for examples – “once the person leaves the consultation they forget me”, he justifies – nor for predictions. He slips that you know when you are going to die and that it doesn’t bother him because life in the afterlife is wonderful. “There is no need to be afraid of death because we all go to the same placea place of unconditional love.” And the evil spirits? “They do not exist, someone may be lost, those. He who has been bad in this world will have to wash clothes before going into the light. Some have tons, but there is no evil in the spirit world.”