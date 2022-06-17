Mike Tyson supports Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock: “It was quite interesting”

MADRID, June 17. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s been months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the incident continues to make people talk. Recently Mike Tyson gave an interview to Jimmy Kimmel in which he shared his opinion about what happened.

“It was quite interesting.” Tyson said. Kimmel then asked if she had surprised him. “I don’t know, if Will Smith thought it necessary to do it, if he wasn’t surprised, then I’m not surprised.“, he affirmed. “Yes, I thought it would not surprise you,” replied the presenter.

After what happened Smith he was forced to resign his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Also, is banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. There has been no confirmation that Smith and Rock have privately reconciled and both have chosen not to talk about it publicly to date, save for the occasional reference to Rock in his comedic shows.

While Smith is away from public life, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was honest about it on Red Table Talk. “Going into Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile,” he said. “In the state of the world today, we need both of you. And we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to work out this thing we call life together.. Thanks for listening,” she added.