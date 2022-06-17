Memes for the election of ‘Kikín’ Fonseca as representative of Mexico City in the World Cup event

ESPN presents the best memes about ‘Kikin’ Fonseca as representative of Mexico City in the designation of venues for the 2026 World Cup

The announcement of the venues for the World Cup 2026 which will be organized jointly by Mexico, USA Y Canada caused fans on social networks to complain about one of the ambassadors presented by a Mexican city.

the former player Francisco ‘kikin‘ Fonseca He was in charge of announcing the Azteca Stadium as the World Cup venue, which provoked criticism against the Pumas player, since the former striker is not originally from the country’s capital.

The memes on social networks did not wait and criticized the presence of Fonseca, since Guadalajara had Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez as ambassador and Monterrey chose Blue Demon Jr.

