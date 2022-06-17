Megan Fox explains the embarrassing reason she gave up alcohol

There is a given moment when your brain does click and you think ‘what the hell am I doing with my life?’ At least, that is what happened to Megan Fox at one point in her life, which was exactly the reason why he decided to stop drinking alcohol. Basically, out of embarrassment of herself…





Because, unlike many other celebrities who do not consume anything to maintain their physical shape, the protagonist of Jennifer’s bodysuit or the saga transformers he did it as a result of a red carpet he attended in 2009: the one that preceded at the delivery of the Golden Globes.

At that gala Fox, 35 years old and who went alone, would end up sitting next to Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. In these awards, unlike the Oscars, it is often said that the stars are more uninhibited and let their hair down more easily, but on that occasion Fox He got a little over the top with the drink.

As he did not quite know how to get along with his partners at the table, he pounced on one of the giant bottless of the Moët & Chandon champagne brand that are made available to guests. And she herself has recognized that she drank the occasional glass too many.

“Now I don’t drink anymore and that [gala] Is the reason. I got really aggressive and a little bit later I ended up spouting a lot of nonsense on the red carpet that I should never have said. I got into a lot of trouble because of everything I put out of my mouth,” Megan commented in an interview with the portal WWD.

The actress did not want to go into details, although a quick review of what was then published gives some context: she did not stop criticizing her then-husband, Brian Austin Green, for not wanting to go and leaving her alone. All because of her tremendous masculine ego: he did not want to be relegated to the role of escort.

Be that as it may, and although they are already divorced and she has rebuilt her life with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, it seems that Megan Fox does not want to reopen old grudges with the father of her three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green.