Meet César Caballero, the medical student who cleaned windshields, managed to become a doctor thanks to a viral video | entertainment pop culture

César David Caballero is a young man from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and graduated from the Institute of Sciences and Higher Studies of Mexico (ICEST).

While a student he went viral for cleaning windshields in his doctor’s uniform and his story has been closely followed ever since.

The young man who inspired with his effort and dedication

It was in 2016 that César became known through the video that a person uploaded to social networks; in it we can see the student on a cruise at night, dressed in medical uniform and cleaning the windshields of vehicles.

The person who recorded questioned him why he dressed as a doctor and asked for financial support on cruise ships, to which the boy reported that he cleaned car windshields to pay for his career and even showed his student ID.

The drivers urged the student to keep working hard and gave him a 50-peso ($2.44) grant.

From windshield wipers to surgeon doctor

Now, on May 22, 2022, César published a photo of his graduation on his social networks; 6 years later he managed to become a doctor.

In said publication we find a congratulatory message from the person who recorded it years ago, to which César reacted:

“Thank you very much, we know in advance that I owe a great deal of this to you and your brother,” César replied to C. Hernández.

However, the user insisted that he did not owe him anything, since it was only an act of good heart:

“You don’t owe me anything carnalito, we did it with a good heart and without asking for anything in return,” said C. Hernández.

Likewise, we learned that said person continued to visit him and did not miss the opportunity to express a public congratulations on his own profile:

“I’ve seen him repeatedly and I’m glad and I think he does too and I always told him just don’t give up and he DID IT. Every effort has its reward, congratulations César Caballero that successes continue my Doc. I hope and in a couple of months or years you will already have your office,” wrote C. Hernández.

Among the comments, the users of the social network expressed their congratulations and pointed to the boy as an example of improvement.

“I still remember that video ‘cuate’, an example of overcoming this guy who, despite not having the means, got ahead”

The impact of being viral on Facebook

However, thanks to that publication we learned that due to the virality of the news, the young man received help from many people and even got a scholarship with which he could pay for his studies.

“The news went viral that it even came out on national television and I did it without the slightest intention of asking for something in return and much less mocking or burning him and thanks to that many people helped him and even gave him a scholarship to pay for his studies” , told C. Hernandez

Through a Facebook post, Cesar shared a message in honor of his parents who unfortunately died and could not see him become a doctor.

In addition, he thanked all the sacrifices they made for him in life.

“Education, like values, begins at home. Many virtues we have were obtained from our parents, those who, beyond shelter, clothing and food, offered us knowledge. Today I thank my parents for all the sacrifices they made for me, although I didn’t even realize it, I appreciate your moral support”, declared César Caballero