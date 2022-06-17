Medical endorsement to mark cigarettes with sanitizing warning

Carlos Rabade and Andres Zamorano.

The Government of Canada opened a 75-day consultation period last Saturday to add opinions to the new anti-smoking standard that the Executive intends to apply by the end of 2023. An initiative that no other country has applied in a similar way and that seeks individually label cigarettes with the phrase “poison in every puff. From Spain, the doctors most involved in the fight against smoking applaud the regulations while looking closely at its future to claim its possible implementation in the future.

“The measure seems to me very good, it’s interesting and you have to explore it. Health warnings have clearly demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing the number of new initial consumers and in habitual users, it favors the attempt to quit”, acknowledges Carlos Rábade, coordinator of the smoking group of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ).

An opinion also shared by the president of the National Commission for the Prevention of Smoking (CNPT), Andrés Zamorano: “This is good news for ensure that health warnings reach everyone. From the CNPT we applaud it, since it draws the attention of young people”.

For Zamorano, Canada should even go further and enlarge individual warning to electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco. Likewise, the doctor details that in the country led by Justin Trudeau it has a much lower smoking prevalence than that registered in Spain. “They are at 10 percent prevalence and they want to go to 5 percent. While we are at 20-30 percent.”

What goals are served by the warnings on each cigarette?

According to the coordinator of the Separ smoking area, the Canadian measure pursues two objectives: reduce the attraction of tobacco and increase cessation. “Including the messages in the cigarette serves to remind you of the health warnings every time you smoke, that is, increases the intensity of the message and it helps to reduce the prevalence”, clarifies Rábade, who details that these are measures that should be studied.

The Canadian health authorities consider that the pictures on cigarette pack have ceased to generate the effect for which they were imposed. “This measure no longer has no kind of efficiency for the 13 percent of Canadians who smoke regularly,” said the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett.

“Adding health warnings on tobacco products at the individual level will help ensure that these essential messages reach people, including the very young, who often access cigarettes one at a time in social situations, thereby bypassing printed information on the package. package”, explained Bennett during the presentation of the initiative.

For Zamorano, the effect “is similar”, only This is how they reach more people: “This way it doesn’t matter if you change the original package for a pack. It helps to make you more aware with each puff that you are causing diseases.”

Implementation in Spain?

In this aspect, both experts show different positions. On the one hand, the president of the CNPT assures that if they could raise more allegations to the National Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking they would include the measure. “It had not occurred to us and it is an example to follow by other countries”, Zamorano details.

While, for the pulmonologist, for the moment the measure that has proven to be effective is generic packaging and he hopes to wait to learn more about the effects of the Canadian initiative before requesting its implementation in Spain. “Logic invites us to think that the reminder could be effective. It is something innovative, that is to say, it is a pioneering strategy and we will have to see how it works in a few years”.