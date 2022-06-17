Matt Damon and Ben Affleck discuss their reunion in ‘The Last Showdown’

Damon and Affleck have had screenwriter Nicole Holofcener to adapt this story

Jodie Comer’s hardest scene in ‘The Last Showdown’

‘The last duel’ will hit theaters in a few days and will mark the first script written by Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck since ‘Good Will Hunting’, which earned them an Oscar in 1998. This time, the two actors have teamed up with nicole holofcener to adapt the book eric jager of the same name following two gentlemen, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driverlisten)), in 14th-century France who face a duel to the death after a conflict involving de Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite. (jodie eat). Affleck and Damon recently participated in a press conference promoting the film and discussed working together on a new script in more than 20 years.

TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images

“Well, why don’t you ask Ben?“Damon joked when the moderator told him he had to ask him about ‘Good Will Hunting.'”because you are olderAffleck joked.I do not know. That is a very good questionDamon added when asked why they chose to adapt this new story all these years later.I think what happened to us was simply that we were a little afraid to write. Because we were so inefficient. It took us so long the first time we did it because we didn’t know what we were doing. And it took us a long time, years in fact. We wrote thousands and thousands of pages that we basically squeezed into a 130-page script.. But I think just making movies lastsn 25 years, simply by osmosis, we discovered the structure and it turned out to be really efficient, the process. And also, begging an amazing writer like Nicole to come help us, that was also a really good idea. That definitely streamlined the process.“.

Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

“I threw them a boneHolofcener joked. Affleck was quick to say: “That’s what gave us the confidence to do it. We knew we couldn’t trust each other“, to which Damon commented “I definitely knew we couldn’t trust each other“.

Ridley Scott (in the image, with the three looking at him) directed ‘The last duel’, a story told in three parts from the perspective of the characters of Damon, Driver and Comer. Holofcener was in charge of telling the woman’s side of things. During the meeting Holofcener was asked how the making of Marguerite went.

“If I could remember, I’d be more eloquent“, answered. “But I do not know. It’s like writing about any character. She was a woman who had certain talents, abilities, and a personality. And she would have friends. And she was sad that she couldn’t have a baby. And I do not know. I just started writing and once I got the hang of it, you know, no contractions and ‘my lady’ and ‘my lord’, she was just this, this really brave and wonderful woman“.

October 29 will hit theaters.

