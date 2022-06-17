Martha Mitchell, the forgotten figure of the scandal that brought down Nixon

The names of Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein or Deep Throat (the journalists’ anonymous source, later revealed to be FBI agent Mark Felt) have remained in the collective unconscious as the main protagonists who uncovered Watergate, the political scandal that ended the Presidency of Richard Nixon, but the Republican blamed his subsequent downfall on another figure.

This is Martha Mitchell, one of the most unknown characters in Watergate, but not the least important. “If it hadn’t been for Martha, there would have been no Watergate,” Nixon told British journalist David Frost in a famous 1977 interview. She was the Cassandra of the case. This is how Bob Woodward described it, the journalist who became famous for revealing the scandal that would end Nixon. She was “the Greek choir that warned everyone who wanted to listen” that something smelled rotten in that presidency.

Martha Mitchell, wife of the US attorney general under the Nixon administration, John Mitchell. Photo: National Archives

Martha Mitchell was the prototype of “good American”, as described by the ABC newspaper. She enjoyed social prestige, always as the queen of the best parties in Arkansas, and in her circles she was known as “The voice of the south”, for her tendency to never bite her tongue. A regular on television and with huge connections in politics and journalism, her marriage to US Attorney General John Mitchell during the Nixon administration opened as many doors as her outspoken nature closed. But neither her closeness to the president nor her loyalty to her husband prevented her from closing her eyes to what she experienced.

“In an era where men ran almost everything, she said what she wanted and did what she wanted. She may have been married to one of the most famous men in Washington, but she refused to be described as someone’s ‘wife’”, writes journalist Manuel Roig-Franzia in The Washington Post article in which Woodward now reveals that Martha called him and passed him crucial paperwork a few months before Nixon resigned.

“Back when women at the highest level were still officially considered mere extensions of their husbands, the idea of ​​Martha breaking news on her own was almost a social revolution in itself,” notes journalist and writer Garrett Graff in Watergate: A New Historybook published last February 15.

Richard Nixon after announcing that he would release White House tape transcripts to House impeachment investigators in Washington, in April 1974. Photo: AP

A furious conservative, Martha distanced herself from the Republican Party, her husband and the president when five men were arrested on June 17, 1972 for breaking into the Watergate building, headquarters of the Democratic Party. Although at first the police operation tried to keep it secret, what was known was that one of the detainees was James McCord, a former CIA agent, who had been a bodyguard and driver for Mitchell’s daughter.

Jon Mitchell, who was on a trip to raise funds for Nixon’s re-election campaign in California, knew that if McCord’s name got back to his wife, she wasn’t going to hold her tongue. For this reason, he convinced her to stay there for a few days and before returning to Washington he asked his security agents to do their best to cut off Martha’s access to the media.

But Martha connected the dots and knew from the start that this Watergate break-in was linked to her husband and, by extension, to Nixon. But what she did get him to speak out, against his own partisan interests, is that McCord was left to fend for himself by Republicans after he was arrested. Her own husband denied having any connection with him.

The names in the Watergate scandal are from left to right: G. Gordon Liddy, White House Counsel John W. Dean III, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell, and former Nixon Deputy Campaign Manager Jeb Stuart Magruder. Photo: AP

Her husband’s evasiveness made her lose her patience and she called Helen Thomas, a United Press reporter with whom she had a lot of confidence, to vent, according to Vanity Fair magazine.

Apparently, he went so far as to assure Thomas that he would leave if John did not resign from the Committee for the Re-election of the President (CRP). The call, however, was abruptly cut off and, when the journalist called the hotel where Martha was staying to resume the conversation, her reception informed her that she was indisposed. Thomas then phoned John, who, in a condescending tone, simply said that “Martha sometimes dislikes what happens in politics, but she loves me, I love her and that’s what matters.”

Several days passed before Martha was able to return to Washington and there she really gave vent to her frustration before reporters in telephone conversations, assuring that she had been kidnapped from her hotel room, that a security agent had ripped the phone from her the wall while talking to Thomas and that he had been injected with sedatives after trying to flee through the balcony.

Image from the Gaslit miniseries, where Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell.

A reporter for the New York Daily News confirmed that she did have puncture marks on her arms, but the articles that were published about it had little political repercussion, staying in human interest stories about a marriage in crisis, Vanity Fair highlights. “The editors thought it was just another case of Martha being Martha, and that it was news only because it revealed a very public couple’s feud,” Helen Thomas wrote in her biography.

After that, Martha was ostracized by the CRP, by the Republican Party, and by her own husband. Some members of the administration began to leak to the press that she had a drinking problem, that she suffered from hallucinations and that she was committed to a psychiatric hospital. All while she was devoting her efforts to defending John in the press. In the trials that were held in the wake of Watergate, she claimed that she was being used as a scapegoat.

At Martha Mitchell’s funeral, a flower arrangement with the phrase “Martha was right” could be seen.

Martha was one of the first people from Nixon’s entourage to testify, although it was behind closed doors, probably because of her husband’s maneuvering. Still, her words were still powerful.

“Men who can wipe entire countries off the face of the earth at will, or blow us all up to extinction, are left powerless if Martha Mitchell picks up the phone. She may be ridiculed, but she will not be “silenced.” She can’t disappear. These men forget that in a true republic the reality is that, as Solzhenitsyn says, one word of truth outweighs the whole world,” Jonathan Schell wrote in an editorial comment in The New Yorker magazine in April 1973.

John Mitchell eventually resigned from his position as CRP leader, saying he needed time to take care of his family. A year after the scandal broke, in 1973, he separated from Martha on the advice of her lawyers. “She abandoned me and left me with only $945,” she told The Washington Post.

In 1974, Martha sued her husband, claiming alimony, and in 1975 John was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, for which he was sentenced to up to eight years in prison, but was only incarcerated for 19 months. Upon hearing the sentence, he declared: “It could have been worse, they could have sentenced me to spend the rest of my life with Martha Mitchell.”

That same year, her health began to decline. She had cancer (multiple myeloma) and she died in 1976, only 57 years old. At her funeral, a flower arrangement with the phrase “Martha was right” could be seen. A year earlier, McCord had corroborated her abduction and her version of events.

John Mitchell died in 1988 of a heart attack. McCord was sentenced to between one and five years in prison, but only served four months for having collaborated in the Watergate investigation. He opened his own security company and did not pass away until 2017, at the age of 93. Stephen King, the FBI agent who kidnapped Martha, was not only promoted at the time, but his career and skills in the Republican environment earned him the appointment of Donald Trump as ambassador to the Czech Republic in 2017, despite having no experience. any diplomacy.

Although the figure of Martha Mitchell remained forgotten for many years compared to the other protagonists of the Watergate scandal, in 2020, the podcast Slow Burn brought it back to the fore and this year, in addition to the miniseries series Gaslit of the Starz platform, where Julia Roberts and Sean Penn give life to the Mitchell couple, Netflix today premieres a documentary dedicated to her entitled The Martha Mitchell Effect.

Today “the Martha Mitchell effect” is an expression used in psychiatry to refer to the misdiagnosis of a patient who appears to be paranoid and having hallucinations that actually turn out to be true. The same one that made Nixon the only American president to resign from office.