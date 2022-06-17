Mark Wahlberg and his extreme method to keep fit



Mark Wahlberg, 50, follows a demanding daily routine, the toughest in Hollywood



He wakes up at 2:30 in the morning and by 3:30 he is already in the gym



His day to day and his training has allowed him to stay in shape past 50

Being one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood is not easy, even less preparing for certain roles that require great physical sacrifice. On more than one occasion we have already told you how Hugh Jackman trained to get into Wolverine’s skin or the routines followed by Keanu Reeves or Arnold Schwarzenegger. But if there is a training in Hollywood that, without a doubt, is the most explosive, it is Mark Wahlberg’sa routine that is not for any mortal, since The 50-year-old actor gets up from 2:30 in the morning. That is getting up early.

Wahlberg’s daily routine

In 2018, the actor of ‘Ted’, ‘Uncharted’, ‘All the money in the world’ or ‘The Departed’, a role for which he was nominated for an Oscar, revealed what his daily routine was like. at 2:30 in the morningwhen some have not even gone to bed, your alarm clock is ringing for you to get up, 15 minutes later pray and at 3:15 in the morning he has his first breakfast with oatmeal, blueberries and eggs before go to the gym until 5:15. Yes, when you haven’t gotten out of bed yet, the interpreter has already done all that.

Once home, he has breakfast again, showers and at 7:30 he starts playing golf for half an hour, because at 8:00 in the morning it’s time for his snack: 10 turkey meatballs. She doesn’t eat again until 10:30, but in between she spends time recuperating in a cryogenic chamber.

Starting at 11 and depending on the day, he dedicates himself to his family or holds meetings or work calls until 1:00 p.m. he has his lunch. Then she continues with work things and goes to pick up her children from school, but since she has eaten little, she has a new snack at 3:30 p.m., before his second shorter workout than the one you do first thing in the morning.

Once back home, he takes a good shower and takes the opportunity to spend time with his family and have dinner until they arrive. 7:30 p.m., a time that, although for many it is snack time, for Mark Wahlberg it is time to get into bed and sleep soundly, that the next day your alarm clock comes back for dinner very early.

a complicated childhood

Wahlberg is one of those Hollywood stars who has had a dark past. CAt only 13 years old he was addicted to cocaine and two years later he chased a group of African-American girls at whom they shouted, while throwing stones at them, “kill the blacks”. At the age of 16, she assaulted a man and hid from the police in a store from which he fled by stealing some beer cans. punching the shopkeeper leaving him blind. For this she had to spend 45 days in a juvenile center. “In jail I understood that the only way I was going to be successful was to work hard and do the right thing,” he said decades later.

The rest of his story, more or less, you know very well. He was a rapper, baptized as Marky Mark, and then he started his career as model with Calvin Klein in the legendary campaign with Kate Moss, but at the end of the 90s he knew perfectly well that what he wanted was to be a movie star, something that he has undoubtedly achieved.