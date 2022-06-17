María de la Orden, a la ‘Pretty Woman’ in a shorts suit

Mary of the Order She is one of the most inspiring fashionistas on Instagram and, how could it be otherwise, the businesswoman was also one of the many familiar faces that yesterday hosted Seville for the Dior Cruise 2023 fashion show. An occasion with which we have been able to delight ourselves with infinite styles worthy of prize and praise such as the one from María, who reminds us of Julia Roberts’ famous orange shorts suit in ‘Pretty Woman’.

María is one of our reference instagramers when it comes to looking for inspiring outfits. The founder of Mau Loa, a fashion firm that in Hawaiian means “forever” and with which since 2013 she has been designing handicrafts that conquer us at the stroke of trends, she is an expert in leaving us speechless with her looks and obviously, Dior’s spectacular event was not going to be for less.

The set consists of a short-sleeved orange blazer with a shirt collar and button closure and a belt fastened at the waist, matching classic-cut shorts also in the same colour. A set that has completely reminded us of the set worn by actress Julia Roberts in one of the scenes ‘Pretty Woman’. And this wonderful set, María has added a Panamanian-style hat with a black ribbon tied around the neck with which she has completed the look like an expert.

Maria’s style is one of the most characteristic in terms of fashion experts. The ‘It girl’ has confirmed to us on numerous occasions her passion for the electric style mixing simple garments with classic garments with extravagant pieces. Among his ‘must have’ we can highlight high-waisted pants with a turtleneck sweater or bow shirts and hats with which he always creates super inspiring looks.

