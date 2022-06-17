María Becerra: “I’m not just a pretty face, I’m the real boss of my career”

Mary Becerra (Argentina, 2000) waits in a room in the center of Madrid surrounded by a team of five people. It is the first time that the interpreter sets foot in Spain although ended 2021 being one of the most listened to female singers on Spotify in our countrysurpassed only by Aitana and the Colombian Karol G.

A mate rests on the office table and a make-up artist puts the final touches on her face before beginning the marathon of interviews in which journalists will parade one after another. Becerra hurry up the last minutes commenting with Big One, its producer, the arrangements of a song. She has landed at the airport just a few hours ago, but she doesn’t want to let the jet lag stop the work of coordinating upcoming releases and promotion.

“I feel like I’m underestimated all the time. Many times they tell me that I am a mainstream artist whose songs are written. They also tell me that I’m just a pretty face that they put on the stage and tell you what to do. They are very wrong, “she points out bluntly. And he continues:”I’m the real boss of my careerIt’s my image and it’s my songs so I like to make decisions about everything.”

Framed in the mixed bag that is urban music, confesses that reggaeton is where his true comfort zone is. “I can make one in 20 minutes. I control it a lot,” she says. It is a genre with which he has triumphed and that continues to exploit, but he points out that now looking for challenges in what will be his second album study, The girl from Argentina. An album that will arrive at the end of the year and in which he has experimented with new rhythms. “There is a guaracha, bachata, dancehall… I feel that they are super nice challenges and that I have many pending goals. I don’t think I’m good at everything, but I tried, I liked it and it was a nice trip“, Be the.

Her sweet smile is intermingled with the poise of a girl who has been forced to mature to deal with continual public exposure.

Although he is only 22 years old, He has been a media figure in Argentina for half a decade. Jump to fame as a youtuber when she was still a teenager going to class. On her channel, videos were intermingled singing versions of other musicians with makeup tutorials or routes of her experiences on vacation. Some images that can still be found online.

As a youtuber, he worked and was on all the lists of ‘the most influential’ in the country. However, in 2019 he decided to leave everything to bet on a career in music. “My mom still can’t believe it because when I go on stage I’m a totally different person. The most outgoing part of Mari comes out, the most scandalous… It’s like my alter ego. Then I’m very calm, very quiet and I value moments in silence very much,” she adds. “Look, I’ll give you an example: I’m very shy in face to face and I never want to sing on my mom’s birthday. Then she always gets angry and tells me how can it be if I manage thousands of people on stage, “she says with a laugh.

Boosted by her previous fame thanks to the internet, success in Argentina came to her immediately. The international wasn’t too hard either thanks to collaborations with artists like J Balvin, who sponsored her in her beginnings. Together they collaborated on what else thena theme that did not stop sounding at all the parties last summer and that, to this day, exceeds 500 million plays on Spotify alone.

Since then, Mara Becerra has shared singles with countless artists such as Raww Alexander either Becky G. While on his last song he is accompanied by the Cuban-American Camila Hair.

“All this has been somewhat difficult because a tremendous boom has hit me”recognize. “I’ve been in the industry for two years and I’ve already sung at the Grammys in the United States. They have been such high peaks that sometimes I think it’s better not to be so aware of everything so as not to flash”be honest.

Argentina recognizes that doing therapy has been fundamental to manage everything lived. That yes, she says that she has not gone to a professional but uses her family and her two best friends when it comes to finding support and a new perspective.

“I do a lot of therapy. I’m always telling them ‘I feel like this’ or ‘this happens to me’. I don’t know, I try to reflect a lot with them and inside. I think about everything a lot and ask myself a lot of questions,” she says.

In a career whose successes number in the millions, he admits that the most complicated thing has been growing professionally in front of the cameras. He especially remembers the first time he had to perform live. It was on a television program in front of two million people and he had no prior experience as his peak coincided with the coronavirus pandemic and confinement. “It was tremendous and I had some harsh criticism because I didn’t do well. They told me that I didn’t know how to sing, that my voice was trembling, that I was very nervous. It’s obvious! It was the first time I acted in my life and knowing that two million people were watching me on TV. How did you want me to be?” she protests. “Today I go on stage and it’s like having a coffee, but at the time it was very hard.”

He points out that another of his big changes has had to do with safety when it comes to his physique. “I have felt very insecure with the criticism of my image”, she says when asked about how she handles comparisons with other colleagues. “We still have that bad habit of confronting women. And it happens to me that, I don’t know, you enter a social network and see a viral tweet where they are comparing you with another and you stay… It’s horrible. But today there is nothing they can tell me that moves me a hair. I swear to you,” she says bluntly.

And ditch: “I am sure with myself, I love my body and I love my way of being. I feel that I have worked a lot on self-esteem and that, although there are some bad days, I have it super well.

In this period of musical fame has also had time to surface some controversy. Last April, several Argentine media, such as clarn either the nationthey echoed that Mexico had banned his song lie to mein which he sings along with Tini Stoesselconsidering that incites violence against women.

In the song they sing: “Come on, lie to me / Do what you want with me / Tell me that tonight I’m your baby / And tomorrow we’ll be a friend, a friend”.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and it’s super wrong. Saying that the song encourages violence is like saying that wearing a skirt [falda] short, you are encouraging them to touch you or say things to you down the street The censorship ends up falling on the woman, as always, and she doesn’t have to be like that. lie to me It talks about an empowered woman who says: “Do what you want with me, but with my consent”. I feel that where they have to focus is on educating men that no one is touched without their consent. And more than anything talking about this in Mexico, where there are so many macho songs”.

