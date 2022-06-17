Margot Robbie, in Barbie, everything we know about the film of the year

Get ready with Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie. Among the lego movie Y transformersit’s crazy that we haven’t had a feature film about him toy most famous in the world Barbie. Of course there are several films Y series but no one has yet tapped into the box office potential of bringing Barbie to life…unless you have Life Sizewhich yes I do.

But finally, Barbie getting ready to hit the big screen. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach, have been attached to the project as co-writers since 2019, but Variety confirmed in July 2021 that Gerwig will also direct.

“It comes with a lot of baggage!” Robbie told British fashion in June 2021: “And a lot of nostalgic moments. But a lot of exciting ways to get into that nostalgia. People usually hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is doing it.” writing and directing, and they change their minds, ‘Oh, well, maybe not…'”

Here’s our first look at Robbie as Barbie:

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Deadline broke the news of his casting on October 22, 2021. On June 15, Warner Bros. shared the first image of Gosling’s bleached-blond Ken. We were fascinated to see that fake ‘Calvin Klein Ken’ underwear!

Jaap Buitendijk

But are not the only ones.

According to Kyle Buchanan, of New York Timesthe movie barbie will feature several Barbies and Kens. The Barbies in question include, but are not necessarily limited to, Issa Rae and Hari Nef, while the other Kens will reportedly be played by Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa from sex educationamong others.