Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in new Barbie movie

since in 1987 the first movie is released Barbie another 48 have been produced with different themes and styles. In this last installment the animation is going to stay on the sidelines and be interpreted by Hollywood stars.

Warner has presented in CinemaCom the new movie Barbie with its entire cast. The film, which will be released on July 21, 2023will be starring margot robbie to play Barbie and why Ryan Gosling What will I do with Ken?

The director of this new film is Greta Gerwig who returns to filming after the success of little womenand the script was written by Gerwig together with Noah Baumbach, creator of story of a marriage.

Following the announcement at CinemaCom, Margot Robbie said: “I am very honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

In this new film, Barbie is expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough and has to start her life in the real world.

The rest of the cast includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Simu Liu.