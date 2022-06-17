Marc Anthony and Jenni Rivera Receive Stars in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – After nearly 10 years of death, singer Jenni Rivera will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This was reported this Friday by the selection committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Also, the singer of Puerto Rican origin Marc Anthony will have his name printed on a star in the famous place.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 24 new honorees on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the runway.” most famous in the world,” said Ellen K, director of the Walk of Fame.

Among the other artists selected in this edition of the class of 2023 are the actor of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Paul Walker (posthumous); “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo; actress, writer and producer, Mindy Kaling; the director and producer of the series “The Mandalorian”, Jon Favreau; film actress Uma Thurman, singers Lenny Kravitz and Jonas Brothers, among others.

Among the Latin artists who already have a star on the Walk of Fame are Salma Hayek, Jennifer López, Shakira, Eugenio Derbez, Angélica María, Los Tigres del Norte, Ricky Martin, Sofía Vergara, Selena Quintanilla and Thalía, to name a few.

So far there are no specific dates for the star unveiling ceremonies for the selected artists, but they have up to two years to do the ceremony, the cost of which can range from $50,000 to cover the event, the production of the star and maintenance costs.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Los Angeles where people can see the handprints and signatures of their favorite artists on the boulevard.

It is located on Hollywood Blvd. from Gower to La Brea and on Vine Street from Sunset to Yucca. Along the entire route there are more than 2,700 stars with the names of iconic artists from film, theater, music and television.