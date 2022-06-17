Mallkikuna presents “Las Montañas”, the first preview of his album “Pura Medicina” Music Farándula RMMN | PEOPLE

Medicine made music. That is how Mallkikuna defines its musical artistic proposal, which has a purpose that is to transcend the healing process and that same ancestral force, hand in hand with love, allows the transformation of consciousness.

Within that route is that it appears “Las Montañas”, a song that is defined as the first single from what will be their second album, “Pura Medicina”, which will have eight songs and will be published in 2023. This song represents a new stage for the duo, where it seeks to reassess the importance of the medicine that each of us is, the importance of love, the best of our hearts and the need for planet to heal us.

“This song, like most of our repertoire, represents the personal and family processes of healing represented and expressed in music. In that sense, we see music as a healing vehicle, with which we are going to recover harmony with the earth”expresses Guillermo Quiroz, composer of Mallkikuna.

On the other hand, the duo in its 9-year history has managed to go abroad. It has been presented in countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland. But, within their experience they feel the Sacred Valley of Cusco as their home, a rural territory where they reside, surrounded by nature and Ancestral memory that is food for our spirit. “We can recognize wisdom in every corner of the city, as well as the presence of Quechua, the native language”Quiroz adds.

“The Mountains” is now available on all digital platforms. Its official presentation will take place this June 18 at the Hotel Hierba Buena, in Pisaq. “We hope to summon all our friends along the way and anyone who wants to connect with the ancestral energy. There can be no better connection if our hearts remain closed and wounded.”maintains Quiroz.

