Lukaku and Donnarumma in the ranking of the most depreciated players in Europe

The leagues are on hiatus and as usual it’s time to take stock and… transfer market. Transfermarkt, as every year in this period, has published the changes in the market value (VdM) of the players in the top 5 European leagues, based on statistical data, personal data and more. Thanks to this study, surprising data such as the ranking of the players who have devalued the most. To the surprise of a few, in this special ranking we find several players of the Paris Saint-Germain among which Leo Messi, Neymar and also ‘our’ Gigio Donnarumma. But even more sensational is the fact that it concerns Romelu Lukakuthe absolute protagonist of this transfer market session.

Tiziana Alla and the interview with Donnarumma: “You have to ask the questions …”

The ranking of the most depreciated players in the top 5 European leagues

Let’s find out the ranking together following the data collected by the German portal:

Raphael Varane – Manchester United – Present Value: 45 million (- 12 million)

Marc-André Ter Stegen – Barcelona – Present Value: 30 million (- 15 million)

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – Present Value: 35 million (- 15 million)

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid – Present Value: 45 million (- 15 million)

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – Present Value: 70 million (- 15 million)

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Psg – Present Value: 50 million (-15 million)

Neymar Jr – Psg – Present Value: 75 million (-25 million)

Lionel Messi – Psg – Present Value: 50 million (-30 million)

Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea – Present Value: 70 million (- 30 million)

Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid – Present Value: 45 million (- 35 million)

I like: I like Loading…