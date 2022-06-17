Love and Thunder the last film of Chris Hemsworth in the UCM?

During a recent interview Chris Hemsworth hints that this could be the last time we see him as Thor.

With the original group of avengers coming out little by little UCM, it’s only a matter of time before we say goodbye to everyone, paving the way for a new group of younger actors to take over. The next to go could be Chris Hemsworthwho will star in his fourth solo film from Marvel Studios when it opens Thor: Love and Thunder this summer.

And it’s starting to look like this will be Hemsworth’s last turn as the god of thunder since the actor suggests that he has done what he wanted to do with Thor and this could be his final story. If that’s the case, then he’s given us one of the truly memorable performances within this studio, basically making the character one of the funniest.

“The last [película de Marvel] that I have shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and could be my last marvel movieI don’t know,” Hemsworth told Wired. “It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all movies of Taika Waititi. I’ve played that character for ten, eleven years, and each time has been new and exciting, and this has been no exception. It felt very fresh and felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. It was, in Taika’s words, I think a wild, wacky romantic comedy set in space.”

“I love playing Thor – I’ve done it for many years and would continue to do so if people wanted it. The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing him every time and not being predictable for the audience and being something they’ve seen before… And that’s challenging, but that’s part of the fun.”

Just as Hemsworth reprises his role in Thor: Love and Thunder, so will Natalie Portman What Jane Foster/mighty thor. conspicuously absent in Thor: Ragnarökand only returning later on Avengers: Endgame (2019) via archive footage, Portman’s return as Mighty Thor may spell a change for the future of the MCU. Likewise, Tessa Thompson come back like Valkyriethe queen of New Asgardafter entering the franchise in the latest Thor feature film.