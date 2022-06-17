Loafers in summer: chic and versatile, they are the latest passion for tops

Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images

Loafers, the latest passion for tops

After a long winter and endless months spent with the feet closed in sneakers or forced into stiff boots, with the arrival of the summer season it would be rational to want to wear sandals and light mules, which show manicured toes. But it seems that supermodels have a different idea in mind. Instead of strappy and sexy sandals, this summer characters like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid choose the most classic loafers.

Hailey Bieber paired black moccasins with maxi platform and white socks with an elegant black suit. Kendall Jenner – who collaborates with Dani Michelle, Bieber’s stylist – wore dark jeans + tank top (a must for 2022) along with a pair of black tassel loafers, a masculine classic. Then there was Bella Hadid, who paired chunky loafers with knee socks, a zip-up sweatshirt, a Heaven by Marc Jacobs graphic T-shirt and a not-too-short skirt. (The grunge-inspired ensemble was reminiscent of Marc Jacobs’s controversial Fall 1993 American sportswear icon Perry Ellis collection, in which models wore flannel shirts, patterned dresses and combat boots.)