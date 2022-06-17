Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett and Amanda Seyfried celebrate on October 3

There are very movie-loving days on the calendar, and the October 3 is one of them thanks to Bad Girls. The cult film, one of the funniest, wildest and most successful portraits of adolescence with a Cady (Lindsay Lohan) recently arrived from Africa, he has appropriated this date thanks to one of his most iconic scenes.

We refresh your memory: it is the date on which Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) the love interest of the protagonist, asked her what day it was during one of her classes. Cady herself was in charge of telling the viewer how everything happened.

Thus, every October 3 the networks are filled with comments about the sequence and references to Bad Girls. This year, even its protagonists have wanted to remember this important day on social networks. Lindsay Lohan He has shared the moment on Instagram with that “it is October 3” that his character pronounced:

amanda seyfried He has not been slow to respond to his partner’s post with a “Yes it is”. Not content with that, she has also celebrated such an important date in the following post, starring a four-leaf clover that she has recently recovered. “My life has been a series of wonders and today is a good day to remember the incredible things I have come to do and find,” she said, adding: “It’s also October 3.”

Another member of the cast who has remembered this day in networks has been Jonathan Bennett, Aaron Samuels in the series. After commenting on Lohan’s post (“What day is it?”), the actor has shared this funny video with Robert Buckley, his partner in his next movie Christmas House 2.

In the clip, we see Bennett recreating the scene from Bad Girls with Buckley, this time appropriating Lohan’s lines. Although, instead of saying “it’s October 3”, he says “it’s December 18”, the date his new film will be released.

phenomenon in pink

tina fey made of Bad Girls, With its unforgettable dialogue and extreme characters, the teen comedy of an entire generation. 17 years after its premiere, fans continue to remember that, to be a Divina, you cannot wear a top two days in a row, a ponytail only once a week, on Fridays you are allowed to wear jeans or a tracksuit and, above all, that on Wednesdays goes pink

They also haven’t forgotten that it’s better to ascertain what a Halloween party means before you show up in your scariest costume, than Jingle Bell Rock is the sexiest Christmas carol or that it is convenient not to criticize your high school classmates in a book… The comedy teen definitive? Totally.

