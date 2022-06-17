LGBT+ Pride March in Guanajuato: date, route and activities

After 2 years of face-to-face activities being suspended, the Pride Festival or the LGBT+ Pride March returns in Guanajuato.

The Pride organization in León Guanajuato mentioned that 10,000 people are expected to participate in the march this Saturday, in addition to the fact that there will be various musical activities for all who attend.

The LGBT Pride March in Guanajuato is an event where the community seeks to defend its rights, in addition to being for the whole family, where diversity exists.

When is the Pride Guanajuato 2022 March?

The event will be in person and will be this Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.

The Pride Day route will start at Parque Hidalgo and will walk along Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard until it reaches the Calzado de los Héroes; then you will go through Francisco I. Madero street to the Main Square.

A main stage will be placed outside the municipal presidency of León, where there will be 18 guest artists.

Activities of the LGBT Pride March in Guanajuato

One of the surprises is that there will be an imitation show of some artists such as Bad Bunny, Jenny Rivera, Maluma, Thalia, Ariana Grande and Alejandra Guzmán; Mayida and La Muy Patrona will be the official hosts of the event.