Leonardo DiCaprio literally bled for Django Unchained









That Quentin Tarantino He is an expert in the bloody scenes it surprises no one. You just need to take a look at his filmography to confirm it: Kill Bill, Damn bastards… What may come as a surprise is that one of his most recent films includes the 100% real blood of a famous actor from Hollywood: Leonardo Dicaprio shed blood for Django Unchained. He may have an Oscar and a Razzie, but of course Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment to the seventh art cannot be doubted.

The scene of his accident, in the movie Tarantino dared for the first time with the western in django unchained. Starring Jamie Foxx as a black man freed from the chains of slavery, a leading role for which the name of Will Smiththe film had a choral cast in which stand out Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio. the protagonist of titanica it gets in the skin of the great villain of django unchainedthe slaver calvin candie. This is a ruthless and infamous character played very well by DiCaprio, who could be said to it went from intense during filming. Why? The actor he cut his hand in the middle of recording a scene and, far from stopping at that moment, He stayed on paper.









Quentin Tarantino with the cast of Django Unchained GTRES/Alexandre Meneghini/AP Photo That’s how producer Stacey Sher told Variety: “Leo had hit the table with his hand countless times and moved his hand further and crushed a cup crystal cordial.” Although he didn’t go out of character, the accident was serious enough to necessitate stitches.