Leisure in Majorca | Weekend plans of June 17, 2022

Good weather and weekend. Everything indicates that this weekend in June the temperatures will remain above thirty degrees, an opportunity to make summer plans with friends, as a couple or as a family. In Majorca there are numerous leisure options to enjoy free time, be it theater, music, family leisure, cinema or fairs and even excursions to enjoy the incredible landscape and its beaches. If you still do not have plans or have run out of ideas for these days, here are some:

Markets and parties

Despite the heat wave, the last hours of the afternoon are ideal for strolling through some of the markets that are installed in Mallorca. This weekend, on Friday and Saturday, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., you can walk through the Summer Market of Port d’Alcúdia. Other options are to stroll through those that are held regularly every week, such as, for example, on Saturday in Santanyí and on Sunday in Pollença. In Sineu on Saturday there will be a correfoc.

Exhibition in Palma

The CaixaForum hosts from this Tuesday until October 9, the exhibition Apollo 11. The arrival of man on the Moon, which allows visitors to go back to July 20, 1969, when, for the first time, an inhabitant of the Earth he stepped on his satellite. Specifically, there were two: Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrinwhile Michael Collins waited for them in orbit in the command module to return home.

Concerts

The summer concert season begins. The musical date of the weekend will be the return of Antonia Font, the Majorcan band will perform at the Poliesportiu Municipal Mateu Cañellas de Inca this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Other musical events scheduled for these days are The Dream Island 2022 festival in Son Fusteret, with Badgyal headlining.

Beach’s day

This is the perfect option for those who want to go hiking along the coast and take a dip. This route can be extended up to 12 kilometers and runs along the coast from Cala Antena to s’Estany d’en Mas. This route passes through some of the most natural and virgin coves in Mallorca, such as Cala Bota, Cala Virgili, Cala Pilota, Cala Magraner, Calo des Serral, Cala Sequer, Cala Varques and Cala Falcó.

Billboard premieres

Pixar premieres this weekend ‘Lightyear’, the new prequel to the Toy Story saga, not without controversy due to the censorship of the film in 14 Asian and Middle Eastern countries for a lesbian kiss. The billboard also includes the premiere of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, the film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage, and the Spanish ‘You have to come to see her’ and ‘We will not kill each other with guns’.