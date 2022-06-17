Lego gives the best surprise to the fans of Fast and Furious and yes, that is what they think

Lego is always at the forefront with cinema. The legendary Danish company does not miss an opportunity to give fans of different sagas the best surprises. Now it’s the turn for Fast and Furious, as a new set was presented with Dom Toretto’s best car in the saga, the Dodge Charger.

In 2001, with the first installment of the franchise, Sun (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) have a last meeting. On one side is Toretto aboard his relentless 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and on the other O’Conner with his brand new toyota supra customized. Both put their accelerators down to deliver one of the best speed scenes in the film and why not also in the saga.

lego speed championsthe brand’s line that presents classic and modern vehicles, dedicated a new set to the hit action and speed movie. Under the name of Fast & Furious Dodge, Dominic’s black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is introduced. The set has 345 pieces in all And best of all, it includes a character minifigure.

Dom’s Charger.

Dom couldn’t be left out.

Final product.

This is not the first time that the educational toy brand has worked with the Fast saga. Before the explosion of the pandemic, a set was presented lego-technic with 1077 pieces to build the famous Dodge Charger.

The surprises do not end there, since the same line of blocks also has a special set for fans of james-bond. It is the luxurious Aston Martin DB5. The world-famous vehicle of the English firm accompanied 007 in several of his adventures, including the last film with Daniel Craig, No Time to Die (2021). Like the Dom set, a minifigure is included.

007’s luxurious vehicle.

According to the Brickset site, the Fast & Furious Dodge and James Bond Aston Martin set will be available in USA starting next August 1.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!