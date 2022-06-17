Lego gives the best surprise to the fans of Fast and Furious and yes, that is what they think

Lego is always at the forefront with cinema. The legendary Danish company does not miss an opportunity to give fans of different sagas the best surprises. Now it’s the turn for Fast and Furious, as a new set was presented with Dom Toretto’s best car in the saga, the Dodge Charger.

In 2001, with the first installment of the franchise, Sun (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) have a last meeting. On one side is Toretto aboard his relentless 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and on the other O’Conner with his brand new toyota supra customized. Both put their accelerators down to deliver one of the best speed scenes in the film and why not also in the saga.

