La Resistencia: Paco León’s funny anecdote with the Englishman in the filming of a scene with Nicolas Cage

The two actors appear in The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent, a film already available in theaters

paco len visit The resistance on Thursday June 16 to promote The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talenta film released in Spanish theaters on Friday the 17th. The actor has a secondary role in this American production starring Nicolas Cage Y Peter Pascal.

The guest counted in the space of #0 an anecdote that he lived during the shooting of the film and that is related to his low level of English. The Sevillian remembered that he was recording a scene with cage: “Suddenly, with the learned texts, the director says from the fifth coo…”. The interpreter imitated the filmmaker Tom Gormican uttering words unintelligible to him.

len I confessed that I had not understood: “Sorry, I don’t understand“. In addition, he pointed out that all the professionals around him remained motionless, waiting to be able to move on, while the American star was “like ‘pfff…'”.

The assistant director ran over to talk to the Andalusian, but I can’t understand it either. “I ace and Nicolas Cage looking at me She’s like ‘baby, throw’, like ‘do your thing,'” he shared.

The interviewee commented on what went through his mind at that awkward moment: “Then all of a sudden, you want to believe I thought… I’ll laugh at this when I go to The resistance to tell and now I’m going to die. Now I want the earth to open up and eat me, I want to shoot myself and disappear.”

David Broncano I asked him if he had finally found out what the director of the feature film had said. He answered yes: “I was a fool. They saw my face of total overwhelm.” In addition, he pointed out that the circumstances were not favorable. “Of course, with the masks, I assume everything, with a Hollywood star, feeling myself an impostorsaying, ‘What am I doing here?'” he finished.

A viewer’s quasi-spoiler

A person who was in the audience of the theater in which it is recorded The resistance commented during the interview that he had already seen The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent. The presenter of the ‘late show’ wanted to know how he had done it if it had not yet been released in Spain. He told that lives in irelandwhere the film hit theaters last April.

David Broncano He remembered that he had lost his virginity in that country, to which the spectator indicated: “I was working on the same street where you lost your virginity.” paco len I asked: “Is that known? Is there a plaque?” In the format they continued to make jokes with the subject.

The comedian pointed out that he would see the Spanish actor in a Nicolas Cage was surprising and asked, “Are there any other surprises that people didn’t see coming?” The guest assured him that he was, and the boy in the audience agreed with him, although was about to make a spoiler: “Try to buy Nicolas Cage something…” Some people in the theater interrupted him and called him out, while the comedian joked about the possibility that giza come out in the feature film.