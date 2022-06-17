La Jornada – French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at 91

Paris. Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, star of the French film classic A Man and a Woman Along with Anouk Aimée, he died on Friday at the age of 91, his family told AFP.

In a statement, his wife Mariane Hoepfner Trintignant said the actor And God created woman he died “peacefully, of old age, this morning, at his home in the Gard region, surrounded by his loved ones”.

Trintignant won the Silver Bear for best actor at the Berlin Film Festival in 1968 for L’Homme qui mentthe award for best actor at Cannes in 1969 for Z and the César for best actor in 2013 for Love.

Jean-Louis Trintignant starred in several auteur films, dubbed Jack Nicholson in French in The glow and enjoyed international fame.

The success of A man and a womanby Claude Lelouch, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1966 and the Oscar for best foreign film, gave him star status, but he preferred intimate cinema to big productions like Close Encounters of the Third Kindby Steven Spielberg, and apocalypse nowby Francis Ford Coppola, in which he was offered roles.

The life of Jean-Louis Trintignant, a theater and motorsports fan who revealed in 2017 that he had cancer, turned upside down with the death of his daughter, actress Marie Trintignant, murdered by her partner Bertrand Cantat in 2003.