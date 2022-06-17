Kylie Jenner shows off her insecurities and sends a message of self-love

Day by day, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters fight against the stereotypes that their beauty has created in society, and since fashion knew the face and body of multimillionaires, some parameters have been established that, quite erroneously, with the Over time they have become normalized in society.

However, it has not been something that has been easy for them to face, especially because of the constant criticism they receive when their body begins to move away from that creation of the “perfect body”, which they created a few years ago. This usually happens a lot to Kylie Jenner, especially when she has just had her second baby, because it was she herself who assured that this second pregnancy was much harder than the first and in which she underwent more changes in her body, changes that Now it’s hard for him to release.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan has taken advantage of some of her insecurities to send her followers a true message about what self-love is and the importance of showing her most real side, without filter, without makeup and obviously without photo editing, as usual. It happens with the abuse of Photoshop.

The creator of Kylie Cosmetics, in addition to being one of the celebrities with the largest number of followers on social networks, is also the one who most dares to have extravagant ‘looks’, which she shows on her Instagram profile.

In addition to being characterized as one of the most sensual and elegant women in fashion, she also stands out for the good role she has played as a woman and as a mother, in the entertainment industry.

This time, after giving birth to her second child, the model wanted to show her most real side, talking about how hard postpartum has been and what she has fought every day to recover her figure. In addition, she openly shows it without retouching, revealing her stretch marks without a problem, this being one of the greatest insecurities of women who are pregnant.

A few days ago, the businesswoman published some photos on her profile wearing a two-piece bikini, where she showed her entire chest in the foreground, using a print that defied the rules of Instagram, since it seemed as if she were naked with marked nipples. her bikini.

Although everyone focused on the design of the suit, days later some followers realized something particular and very important, since the stretch marks on her breasts were noticeable, revealing the naturalness and beauty that frames her.

Without a doubt, this would have become a clear message of self-love, especially for those women who have become, are becoming or want to become mothers but who are afraid of those changes in their bodies, immediately receiving thousands of comments applauding his natural photography:

“I love it when Kylie lets herself be seen naturally”, “Thank you for empowering us and making us feel beautiful”, “You are an inspiration Kylie, bravo for showing your stretch marks”, “standing applause for publishing a photo without editing it and letting your reality be seen” , are some of the comments that stand out in the post that today has more than 12 million likes‘.