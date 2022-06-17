Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington, the great forgotten of the BAFTAs

First there were the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and now the BAFTA: to comply with the rule according to which these trophies are the barometer of the Oscars, Denzel Washington Y Kristen Stewart a huge disappointment awaits them when the ‘little men’ are delivered. Because, after not having been nominated for the SAG, now it is the great British film awards that have left them without nominations.

In the case of Stewart, the BAFTAs have turned their backs on him despite the applause that his work as Lady Di in Spencer, of Paul Larrain. A job that was considered ipso facto as a very powerful weapon for the awards season after the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

The most ironic of all is that, although the list of candidates for the BAFTA is different from that of the SAGs, in it we find again the Lady Gaga of The Gucci house. And, although the tape of Ridley Scott has once again demonstrated the interpretive power of the singer and actress, it has also generated quite a bit of rejection among those who consider her the incarnation of Patricia Reggiani as an example of overacting.

The absence of Denzel Washington (for the Macbeth of Joe Coen) among the male candidates it has more prickly nuances, because it has served to remind the lack of ethnic diversity in the BAFTAs. Variety, for example, recalls that the actor has not aspired to that award in his entire career, despite the fact that it has been full of awards (including two Oscars for glory times Y Training Day).

Will Smith, however, he is among the BAFTA nominees thanks to Williams method. Of course, as with Stewart, the comparisons quickly become hateful: While Denzel Washington is the most nominated African-American actor in history, Smith has been far less acclaimed, with two Academy Award nominations in all. his career (Washington has seven, one of them as a producer for fences, not counting his victories).

Thus, although the ethnic diversity in the BAFTAs has been much higher in recent years than that of the Oscars themselves, the controversy is served. For the rest, everything will depend on the aesthetic criteria of each one and the value that they attribute to these two interpretations.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our newsletter.