Kim Kardashian wishes her daughter North and new popularity

Kim Kardashian congratulates his daughter North West on social media, who turns 9. Start the summer with a new love – the former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson – and enjoying the new wave of popularity that comes from the dress-gate. More than six weeks after the Met Gala evening in which the reality queen wore Marilyn Monroe’s ultra-iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, controversy, statements and denials continue. If the goal was to make people talk about themselves, it can be said that it was hit far beyond expectations.

As soon as her fame is in slight decline, Kim always knows what to do: she has told the new love in the family reality show The Kardashians where she appeared for the first time without make-up and without filters and, having received the no of Queen Elizabeth to the Jubilee, the move of the legendary dress has arrived, which perhaps ruined perhaps not, but which certainly gave her a new wave of popularity.

The dress-gate continues …

After the criticisms of the stylist Bob Mackie, after the images of the ruined garment with the torn fabric and several missing crystals made the rounds of the web, the intervention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Arrived, the museum that owns the dress . On its website the organization posted a statement denying that Kim Kardashian would have caused damage to the zipper and rhinestones of the 1962 dress with her bursting shapes and despite the iron diet she had undergone that had caused her to lose seven kilos in weight. three weeks. «Ripley’s Believe It or Not! You are not the first owner of this dress », we read in the note on the dress of 1962 of which the New York Times traces the whole history. “It was bought at a Julien’s Auctions auction in 2016 for $ 4.8 million. A 2017 report on the condition of the suit said that “a number of seams are pulled and worn. Which is not surprising given the delicacy of the material ”», he continues, adding that the seams and hems were already damaged then.

He could get married for the fourth time

“It doesn’t matter which side you are on,” concludes the statement from the museum that collects and displays pop culture memorabilia, “the historical importance of the dress has not been denied, but rather enhanced. Many young people are now aware of Marilyn Monroe’s legacy. ‘ The truth is that the museum has more than doubled the value of its historical “piece” and Kim has returned to the center of media attention. Now she cuddles her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, all with rapper Kanye West, with whom she was married in a third marriage from 2014 to 2021. Pete Davidson could become her fourth husband: “He’s the best being human I’ve ever met, ”she said of him.

